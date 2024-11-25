Dear Humans,

Jesus here.

As someone who has always taught inclusion, loving thy neighbor, and supporting marginalized groups, I’ve been deeply concerned about Trump’s mass deportation proposals that he spoke frequently about during his Presidential campaign.

To many in his uninformed and racist voter base, they hear about the proposal and think it’s a great idea. What they don’t realize is how it’ll affect - among many things - their food supply.

You see, farmers depend on undocumented immigrants to manage their crops, because it’s a grueling job that most Americans don’t want to take. Immigrants, however, are looking for any life they can start in America and are willing to take on the job.

They’re also freakin’ tough-as-nails types of people!

We’re still nearly two months away from Trump returning to office (Sigh), and already, key U.S. agricultural organizations are advocating for the exclusion of farmworkers from mass deportation attempts.

Reuters spoke to numerous farm groups who said they are already working to ensure their workers are exempt from any deportations.

Should Trump’s ‘mass deportation’ idea go through (And let’s be clear: It would be a VERY difficult task - it’s basically his new ‘Build the Wall’ proposal), that would mean that about HALF of the two million farmworkers in the United States would be deported.

It’d be like a Thanos snap - it would have HUGE implications for the American food supply.

When all those workers disappear, the food would disappear too. And if you thought eggs were costly now, just wait until you lose half of your workers who are employed on farms and meat processing plants.

A More Jesus-y Plan

What Trump’s incoming administration should be doing instead of instilling fear in the American people is giving these undocumented migrants a path to citizenship. These people who live in America not only work tough jobs, but they also contribute to the American economy by supporting businesses that they visit. That in turn generates tax revenue for America.

EVERYONE benefits from having immigrants in their country.

In The Parable of the Good Samaritan, I taught that your “neighbor” is not limited to those within the same community or background but extends to anyone in need. I encourage Humans to cross cultural boundaries to show kindness and mercy.

Love,

Jesus