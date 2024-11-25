Letters from God

Letters from God

Jan Frederick
Nov 25, 2024

Your neighbor is EVERYONE!! Somebody needs to school these Christian Nationalist because it looks like they don't even know the basics of acting like a Christian. God, you have your work cut out for you!!! Thank you, God!! Amen! Awomen!

Hannah
Nov 25, 2024

Good afternoon JFC.

I lived in farm country in CA. Those people who tend the fields and harvest the crops have really tough jobs. I tried picking grapes and couldn't do it. Too damn hard. The living conditions were not great for these people either. Most I knew had to follow crops to make a living, which meant moving frequently. I saw little kids in the fields because they had no childcare.

We have cheap food. It may not always feel like it, but we have grown to expect all fruits and veggies all year around, which jacks up our prices.

Point being, farm workers are essential to our society. We need to treat them well.

Oh yeah thanks.

