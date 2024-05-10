After being giving one final warning and threatened with jail earlier this week, every good-hearted person on the planet is now praying for former president Donald Trump to have yet another online meltdown, so they can have a hearty laugh at his expense.

“Dear God, I’ve never actually wanted Trump to say some truly insane shit on Truth Social before, but here we are. Please dear God, please let him fuck up just one more time.” – TheProgressivePenguin

There is no denying that when it does finally happen, everyone who detests him from the core of their being are going to have a powerful, soul-cleansing laugh.

“When Donald Trump does finally get locked up, even for a day, it’s gonna be so fucking funny. I might die laughing at the irony of it all.” - OrangeTurd74523

“They say sex is great, but have you ever watched Donald Trump go to jail for being a stupid piece of shit?” - VoiceForEquality999

Shockingly, Donald Trump has ceased posting attacks on the judge, the jury, and the witnesses since the warning. He is legitimately afraid of spending a night in jail.

“He deleted his post attacking Stormy?? Come on, dipshit, do some Adderall and go nuts. I WANT TO LAUGH AGAIN!” - PrezVonSchitzInPantz27

Reached for comment in Heaven, God indicated that prayers for this to happen have gone up sharply in the last week.

“I get tons of prayers every week asking me to smite Trump,” said the LORD. “Sure, I could send a lightning bolt, or a heart attack, but that would be a bit on-the-nose. I think it would be better in the long-run if you all took him out, legally, ya know?”

When it does finally happen, rest assured that God Pod News will be there to cover the story, assuming we can pick ourselves off the floor from laughing.