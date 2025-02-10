Letters from God

Letters from God

46 Comments

User's avatar
Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
Feb 10, 2025

From what I understand, they took great pains to remove the slogan that said "End Racism" from the End Zones to pacify Trump. How ironic that they didn't consider a halftime show by only black people would troll Trump, Musk, and all their cronies. Genius.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
Feb 10, 2025

Wait! Is that Saints owner Gayle Benson on the left side in the photo standing next to Chump? The same Gayle Benson who's team is being investigated for helping the Catholic church cover up sexual abuse of children by priest? OK, I get it now! (The Guardian did several pieces on this)

I guess Chump will next declare himself the head of the NFL from now on so he can dictate the halftime show for future Superbowls. I hope the Eagles, again, turn down the White House visit!! Come on Eagles! We are counting on you!!! Thank you, God! Amen! Awomen!

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture