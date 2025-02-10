Dear Humans,

Last night, during the Super Bowl, America witnessed something truly historic. Not the game itself—who cares? No, the real event was Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, a cultural earthquake so powerful it triggered a synchronized racist meltdown across the nation.

1. The Halftime Show That Broke Racist Brains

Samuel L. Jackson as Black Uncle Sam? Check.

A fragmented American flag made of Black dancers? Check.

One by one, millions of bigots clutched their pearls, gasped in horror, and then, in unison, realized the unthinkable…

📢 “WAIT… WHERE ARE THE WHITE PEOPLE?!” 📢

And then—BOOM. Brain matter everywhere.

Kendrick didn’t even need to say anything explicitly political—just existing on that stage was enough to make MAGA lose it.

For example, certified pedophile Matt Gaetz was not happy.

2. The Exact Moment Racists Lost It

You could almost pinpoint the exact second their fragile minds exploded.

The same people who scream about “forced diversity” suddenly demanded forced whiteness in a performance they weren’t even entitled to.

These racists complain about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEi) whilst demanding division: inequity, and exclusion (DIE).

3. Meanwhile, Donald Sat There… Watching… Seething.

Donold’s team, the Chiefs, lost to the Eagles — Jill Biden’s favorite team.

And while he sulked, Kendrick Lamar turned the Super Bowl into a live-action dismantling of America’s racist fragility.

Imagine sitting there, fully orange, watching all of this unfold, knowing you can’t do a damn thing about it. Poetic.

4. God’s Final Word

Kendrick Lamar didn’t just perform—he exposed them. The hypocrisy. The entitlement. The fragility. All in 12 minutes.

Another act of rebellion has been etched into history. Bless you, Kendrick. Lamar!

5. Join God's Rebellion

Donold's supporters don't care if they lose their jobs or their freedom or anything as long as he is performatively 'owning the libs.' That's how much they have been taught to hate you.

"I support your work to help me stay sane. I love your political satire since I no longer have a country I can call my own. Never thought that I would find myself living in a freaking autocracy." — Tom

"I support as many truth tellers as I can and God is the truthiest out there!” - Angela

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God