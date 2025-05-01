Dear Humans,

Lo, he bragged when things were good. Now he blames when things are bad. And even some of his own supporters aren’t stupid enough for that.

1. God Brought Evidence of Idiocy

In January of 2024, Donold stood on the shoulders of Joe Biden’s economy and proclaimed:

“THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET!”

He credited himself. His vibes. His polls. His giant, gold-plated ego.

2. “It’s Biden’s Fault!”

As we all predicted he would, Donald quickly destroyed the economy. And again, as predicted, he now blames Biden for it. Ye, like a toddler who farts and blames the dog, Trump now insists:

“This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.”

It’s total bullshit. It’s complete idiocy. And shockingly, even some of his own supporters aren’t buying it.

3. Even Dave Portnoy’s Had Enough

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports and avid Trump supporter, has lost millions of dollars because of his vote. But even he isn’t falling for Donald’s childish blame games.

“This is Trump’s market. Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.”

Good for him, but man, does he have a lot of piss on his back.

4. The Worst First 100 Days Ever

While Biden’s first 100 days saw the market climb by over 9 percent, Trump’s 2025 run has crashed nearly 8 percent. Again, this is the worst post-WWII market performance in a new presidency EVER.

And he’s still trying to spin this like it’s a fluke. Like the tariffs aren’t his. Like the chaos he creates isn’t real. If someone still can’t see it, they’re the one suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.

BEHOLD THE FUCKING SCOREBOARD!

5. God’s Final Word

Make no mistake. This is Trump’s stock market.

He caused a crash with his reckless tariff announcement, then staged a corrupt little rally by pausing them for his friends. And now he blames Biden?

HEINOUS FUCKERY! Heinous fuckery most foul!

Despite his lies from the pit of Hell, God is here to tell the truth.

Donold-25 is much worse than Covid-19.

Thou shalt remove this vile, cruel criminal from power before he destroys every last one of you.

Not later. Now.

The Lord hath spoken.

Love,

God