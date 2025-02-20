Dear Humans,

Trump has always acted like he thinks he’s a king, but now he’s just outright saying it. And for the first time, his own supporters are kind of uncomfortable.

1. The MAGA Brain Short-Circuits

When Trump declared, “Long live the king!”, even his most loyal bootlickers had a moment of hesitation.

Here’s a small sampling of their reactions:

“I support you 100% and voted for you in every election! But please don’t use the king word! We fought a war over that!”

‘We’ also fought a war against fascist Nazis, remember??

“Ditch the king ego. Not cool.”

Not cool? It’s a lot more than ‘not cool.’ Not cool? This guy’s severed head will still be muttering that right after King Donold has it lopped off. Not cool!

“Explain this to me like I am 5 please”

Okay, I’ll give it a shot.

“Hi there, little boy! Nice red hat! You know how Mommy and Daddy told you not to talk to strangers? Well you did and now you’re currently tied up in the back of his van with duct tape covering your mouth, on the way to god knows where! And now you’re having a moment of realization. Good job! But next time listen to your parents.”

“The liberal talking point of “Trump is owned by Russia” is nonsensical. That said, it’s clear…”

Do these people fucking hear themselves?

2. The Rebellion Report

Some people aren’t afraid to call this what it is:

JB Pritzker responded to Trump’s royal delusions with a firebrand speech:

“We don’t have kings in America, and I won’t bend the knee to one.”

This how you do it:

Target’s shareholders lost $15 billion after dropping DEI initiatives.

Go anti-woke, go broke!

3. God’s Final Word

Trump is such a stupid asshole he cannot help but gloat about the power he’s grabbing. So, he calls himself a king. He’s obsessed with getting his new Air Force One finished faster and has asked Elon to intervene with Boeing. Personally, I hope Boeing rushes it through production just for him.

What could possibly go wrong?

His foreign policy is so bad, his Putin worship so obvious, that even his own people are starting to break away. When they leave the cult, we must raise their stories to the skies. People should be praised for breaking free. This will encourage others in the cult to do the same. Less schadenfreude, more schadendude.

People are fighting back in every way we know how. I fight by writing down the God’s honest truth and mocking these bastards at every opportunity. Others call their officials, organize, and take action at a local level. There are a million ways to fight back. Everyone has their own rebellion. What’s yours?

