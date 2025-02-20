Letters from God

Christie sebo
Feb 20, 2025

I've been waiting for just one person I know, any one of them, who voted for him to approach me and say, you know back in 2016 when you were sounding the alarm, I should have listened. It's a funny thing to be put on a bucket list isn't it?

Teddy Gingerich
Feb 20, 2025

Do you see it now, you fucking chowderheads? This is what he wanted all along. Only he doesn't want to be a modern monarch: a figurehead who has no real political power. He wants to be a Middle Ages monarch: one with armies at his command and personal guards who will chop off heads if he commands.

And yeah, I'd love Boeing to rush one of the planes through - without any safety checks, engine testing or anything. Hint, hint, guys.

