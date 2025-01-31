Letters from God

Letters from God

51 Comments

Lisa Ferrara
Jan 31, 2025

Hey God? I saw someone floating around an idea that I really love. Beginning on Saturday, March 15, we engage in a national shutdown. We remain in our homes. No work. No travel. No purchases. We stay off social media, don't watch TV, etc. The only language the oligarchs in charge understand is money, and if millions of us refuse to participate in the system, they'd take notice. Plus if we're just chilling out in our homes, Emperor Yamtits can't institute martial law. Win-win.

Can we make this idea go viral? Please and thank you!!!

Jenn C
Jan 31, 2025

The people Trump is hiring are the real DEI hires because they're patently unqualified.

