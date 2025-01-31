Dear Humans,

Verily, it takes a lot for Trump’s base to turn on him. But somehow, his response to this week’s devastating plane crash has managed to disgust even his own voters.

1. Trump’s Pathetic Press Conference

Instead of taking responsibility for the first major U.S. plane crash in 16 years, Trump did what he always does—blame everyone but himself.

He blamed Biden and Obama in a ridiculous executive order.

He blamed DEI , with zero evidence.

He mocked the tragedy, sneering, “What’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” when asked if he would visit. He is literally the most vile lizard person on the planet.

Meanwhile, the FAA released its preliminary report, and it is beyond damning. As I said yesterday, this crash is 100% Trump’s fault.

According to the FAA, Trump’s actions directly led to the crash by:

Firing the FAA director and leaving the position vacant.

Freezing air traffic controller hiring, causing severe understaffing.

Disbanding the Aviation Safety Advisory Committee , gutting oversight.

Rolling back safety regulations, prioritizing cost-cutting over human lives.

This alone this an impeachable offense. Why? Because this crash was a direct result of Trump’s deregulation and mismanagement, and yet he’s blaming everyone else. Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg pointed out that there were zero commercial airline crashes during Biden’s term, thanks to a focus on safety and leadership.

2. MAGA’s Disgust Reaches New Heights

Even Trump’s staunchest supporters are struggling to defend him this time.

3. God’s Final Word

Voting for him is what’s truly embarrassing. Maybe stop broadcasting it everywhere. Maybe take down all thy evil signs and flags. For everyone who voted for Donald Trump now has blood on THEIR HANDS.

They wanted this. They cheered for this. They must live with it. And now, we must live with what we’ve chosen too. To fight this fight. To stand, no matter the cost. To burn away illusions of comfort and face what must be done.

There is no peace for those who fight tyranny. There is no certainty, no guarantee of victory. Only the knowledge that we were here, we stood, we did not kneel.

Some of us won’t see the world we’re trying to build. Some of us will give more than we ever imagined. And yet, we do it anyway. Because there is no turning back. Because there is only one way out and it is through. Because the cost of silence is too great.

Let them own their shame. Let them answer for what they have done.

And we? We fight.

