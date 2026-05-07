Dear Humans,

Lo, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide note has finally been unsealed, and I have one question:

Why the hell does it sound EXACTLY like Donald Trump?

“They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!” “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” “NO FUN — NOT WORTH IT!!”

My very first reaction was that this looks and sounds exactly like a Truth Social post written by one Donald John Trump.

So I looked through his posts and…HOLY SHIT.

Buckle up, God found something.

1. FOUND NOTHING!!!

The alleged note says:

“They investigated me for months - FOUND NOTHING!!!”

Now behold Donald Trump on Truth Social:

Donald John Trump wrote:

“The reason they made this criminal move was because it proved, conclusively, that I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

And then behold him again:

Donald John Trump wrote:

“Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong.”

It’s the same exact turn of phrase every time, often shouted in all-caps.

This is not complicated.

So when Epstein’s alleged suicide note opens with “They investigated me” and “FOUND NOTHING!!!,” I’m sorry, but God’s holy bullshit detector doesn’t just start beeping.

It fucking explodes.

2. NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!

Then the alleged note ends with:

“NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!”

Behold Trump on Truth Social:

Trump wrote:

“He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight.”

The alleged note says:

“NOT WORTH IT!!”

Trump says:

“not worth the fight.”

That’s the same exact phrase and mental thought process, again!

Then behold Trump again:

Trump wrote:

“It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

So the alleged note says:

“NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!”

Like the toddler he is, Trump is constantly deciding what is ‘fun’ or not.

Was it fun?

Was it worth it?

Did I get away with it?

Are you starting to see the pattern?

3. The Handwriting Looks Wrong Too

And then there’s the handwriting.

Behold with thine own eyeballs a signed note from Epstein versus the alleged suicide note.

The signed Epstein handwriting sample looks smooth, rounded, and fluid.

The alleged “suicide note” looks jagged, cramped, broken apart, and weird as hell.

Oh and again, it sounds exactly like one of Trump’s deranged Truth Social posts.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

4. God’s Final Word

Donald John Trump did not want this thing coming out.

This note was dragged into public view after The New York Times petitioned the court and a federal judge finally unsealed it. It’d been sitting inside a case connected to Epstein’s former cellmate for many years.

None of this is normal. But corporate media will act like I’m the crazy one for pointing out these glaring red flags.

This is what happens when Daddy Billionaire expects the rest of us to ignore what anyone can plainly see.

Corporate media will always try to turn the obvious into nothing burgers. They will say it “raises questions.” They will say people are “speculating.” And then they will ask 6 Trump supporters at a Waffle House what they think.

NO.

I’m here to smite their lies…and I’m ready to fight!!!

5. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive — it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

""You are entertaining and vigilant. Someone needs to do this and you are doing it well!" — Steve

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 2 years of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God