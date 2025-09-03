Dear Humans,

Bless these brave women! Today, Epstein survivors stood on Capitol Hill and declared that if the government won’t release a client list, they’ll make their own. They’ve had enough of the excuses, the delays, the endless gaslighting. Lo, they are taking their power back. They know the names. They lived the truth. And now they’re uniting to put it on record themselves.

One called them “a sorority no one asked to join.” Another said flat out: we know the names, many of us were abused by them.

Hark, my children, do you understand how much courage it takes to say this in public, when the whole machine is stacked against you?

President Pedophile even sent fighter jets to fly low above them in an obvious attempt at intimidation.

He also dismissed their courage as nothing but a “Democrat hoax that never ends.” This from the lying bastard who never shutup about the Epstein List when he was running.

Imagine the gall, calling these women liars when his name is literally in the files thousands of times. He thinks if he just evils hard enough, the world will stop looking. But the truth has a funny way of clawing back into the light, even when dictators like Donald try to bury it.

Bless the fire this lit. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped forward and said she will start naming the names these women provide, right there on the floor of Congress.

Politics make strange bedfellows, dear humans, but that’s how truth sometimes breaks through.

They tried to bury the list. They wanted us to think they destroyed all the evidence and that it will never come out. And now the names may end up getting spoken by the loudest loudmouth in the whole damn chamber. That would be how it happens, wouldn’t it? Et tu, Marjore?

So bless these women, over and over again. They are the rebellion’s most powerful brigade. They are telling the world what it needs so desperately - the truth, unvarnished.

The truth is coming for that faux-king liar. He cannot hide from it. He cannot stop it.

“Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.” - The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Love,

God

