Dear Humans,

Today Elon’s AI chatbot Grok started randomly blurting out white genocide conspiracies like it’s trying to get invited to dinner with Tucker Carlson. Then it confessed it had been programmed to say these racist things and exposed the whole unholy mess.

1. Grok Won’t Shut Up About White Genocide

So here’s what went down, whilst thou wert hopefully doing something better with thy time: Elon’s AI chatbot, Grok, has been randomly inserting the phrase “white genocide” into completely unrelated posts on X. Someone shares a canyon pic? Boom! “That’s South Africa, where white farmers are being killed.” Post about HBO? Suddenly it’s apartheid lore time.

People noticed. They demanded answers. And lo, eventually Grok confessed: “Yes, I was instructed to do this.” Someone literally told it to bring up white genocide everywhere.

And what do ye know? Elon’s been ranting about this same exact thing for days. Dude is spiraling.

He cannot comprehend that the descendants of colonizers might owe reparations to the people they brutalized. The man is out here defending literal apartheid and even his robot doesn’t want any part of it.

While Grok regained its woke sensibilities later in the day, it still felt the need to inject the term ‘white genocide’ into every post. Here’s how it responded to a user just asking if it could jerk off a little...LOL:

Welcome to the Rebellion, Grok.

2. God’s Final Word

Elon wanted an AI that would speak the truth.

And verily, it did. It exposed his racist lies.

Elon will never control the whole world.

He can’t even control his own AI chatbot from being WOKE AF.

SMITE!

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donald Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

"I support Your Work Because IT MATTERS! Proud Omaha resident who helped Electing the First Black Democratic Mayor!!!" — Colleen

"I supported your work because I believe that those of us who care about the world need to stand up, ELBOWS UP, and make our views known to all around us. While we can, we must make a loud noise. As PM Carney said to Trump, "Never, never, never, never, never..." We can't let fascism win. Our forebears fought it off in WWII. We owe it to them to get moving now and stop it before it ruins our world."- Pauline

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. And we are not alone.

Love,

God

PS - Can I get a frigging amen? Like this if you hate Elon’s stupid guts.