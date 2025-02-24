Dear Humans,

Elon Musk thinks he can screw with federal workers without consequences. Let’s remind him that actions have consequences. SMITE!

1. Send an email to hr@opm.gov on Monday.

As you have probably already heard, President Musk posted this insane bullshit over the weekend.

So send an email to hr@opm.gov on Monday. A single email. Show support. Drop a meme. Let them know people are watching.

2. Is this legal?

Yes. Government agencies receive public input all the time. One email per person is fine. Flooding their system? That’s a different story.

3. God’s Final Word

Because Musk thinks he can do whatever he wants without pushback. But small acts of defiance add up. He wants chaos? Let’s give him bureaucracy.

Elon Musk is just another billionaire trying to play dictator. But the real world doesn’t run on his half-baked whims—it runs on rules, red tape, and paper trails. So send the email. Then share this with others.

4. Join God's Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God