Letters from God

Lisa Ferrara
Already done, and I might do it again next week.

Hey Leon,

Here are Five Things YOUR Ketamine-Addicted Nazi Ass Should Do Instead of Terrorizing Innocent Federal Employees:

1. Go shit in your hands and clap

2. Suck a beefy fart directly out of my asshole.

3. Fuck off to Mars in your overpriced PP substitute.

4. Smoke your own pubic hair.

5. Find the tree that creates the oxygen you breathe, and apologize to it.

MoChris
Dear HR:

I exceeded my expectations at the gym FRFR. Absolutely KILLING that stair master.

Did a bunch of spring cleaning, prematurely I know. But the snow is melting and us northerners get very Fussy come February.

Signed up to volunteer with old people who need food assistance. Scrubbed some toilets. Fixed a sink.

But enough about me… what did YOU do last week? Say hi to Mom for me. 😊

(Sent today)

