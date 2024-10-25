Dear Humans,

Elon Musk has been chatting with Vlad Putin for AT LEAST two years, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal.

Did Elon buy Twitter for Putin to mess with the 2024 presidential election? Many have suggested this over the years, and at long last it seems the truth hath been revealed.

VERILY, FUCKING YES! DUH!

Because when Russia invaded Ukraine, at first Elon was very supportive of Ukraine, and provided them Starlink satellite services. This didn’t go over well in the Kremlin.

A VIEW TO A SHILL

"In May 2022, Russia’s space chief said in a post on Telegram that Musk would 'answer like an adult' for supplying Starlink to Ukraine’s Azov battalion, which the Kremlin had singled out for the ultraright ideology espoused by some members," the Journal reported.

Forsooth, when Melon Husk saw Mr. Defenestration was mad at him, he clearly shit a brick. As one does.

It’s worth noting that Russian billionaires helped him come up with the $44 billion it took to buy the bird site. A federal court recently made Musk disclose a list of shareholders involved in the purchase, and wouldn’t you know it? Among them were two Russian oligarchs closely tied to the Kremlin.

The article continued: "Later in 2022, Musk was having regular conversations with 'high-level Russians,' according to a person familiar with the interactions. At the time, there was pressure from the Kremlin on Musk’s businesses and 'implicit threats against him,' the person said."

in 2022, Elon started pushing hard for Russia. He presented a ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine that totally capitulated to Russian demands. In 2023, he limited Starlink services in Ukraine, hurting them in battle. He also limited Starlink in Taiwan at Putin’s request on behalf of China.

FROM RUSSIA WITH TWEETS

Space Karen hath been spreading as much Russian disinformation on X as he possibly can. He is obsessed with making sure everyone sees his posts. He recently even made it so that you can see someone’s posts even if you have blocked them. Oh also, remember Operation Doppelganger? Where Russia paid right-wing podcast hosts and youtubers to push their disinformation? Musk shared memes on his account from that operation.

Many people said that he was ‘gullible’ and ‘made a mistake.’ Chud, please. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s doing what Putin wants. So he doesn’t suddenly get thrown out of a window. It’s a scary way to go.

CYBERTRAITOR

Did he do it because he’s scared? Maybe. But don’t feel sorry for him. Apartheid Clyde is a criminal. Even now, he is handing out million dollar checks in a foolish attempt to try and buy people’s votes.

Not only does he know what he is doing, he is EXTREMELY conscious of his guilt! He hath betrayed his country…and he knows it. He openly says that if Kamala Harris is elected, he will go to prison. I wish he would stop saying that. God can only get so erect.

GOD’S COMMANDMENT

Now, as we witness the continued unraveling of Musk's connections, we must ask ourselves: how long will we allow a tech mogul to wield such power while serving foreign interests? His companies are still being subsidized by the US government!

There art many prominent Substackers still posting on X, which I find quite disappointing. They will tell you that they are ‘fighting the good fight,’ but give God a break. They only care about maximizing their reach and fattening their pocketbooks. I’m not going to name names right now…but I might! I always reserve the right to smite. In any case, you can just look for yourself. All your favorites are still posting there.

But not God. I’ve taken my talents elsewhere. Like right here!

Thou shalt not post on X! By doing so, thou art actively helping a Russian asset!

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

