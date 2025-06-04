Dear Humans,

Lo, yesterday the richest man on Earth threw a public tantrum because Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” turned out to be a bloated, pork-stuffed economic disaster. And now? Elon Musk wants you to “fire every politician who betrayed the American people.”

This betrayal includes the ones he helped put in power. This is a direct repudiation of his evil master, Darth Taco.

1. Elon Finds Out He Got Played

At the exact moment Karoline Leavitt was defending the bill from CBO estimates showing it would add trillions to the deficit, Elon hit post.

“I just can’t stand it anymore,” he cried.

“This bill is a disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it.”

All while ignoring the obvious: Trump demanded this bill. Trump’s GOP passed it through the House. Elon backed them every step of the way!

He is responsible for all of this. But he’s not angry because the bill is bad.

He’s angry because increasing the debt by several trillion dollars will make him look like even more of an incompetent moron.

For the record, the last time the budget was balanced, Bill Clinton was the president. Put your money where your mouth is, Elon! Start funding the Democrats. I shall believe it when I see it.

He also called this ‘debt slavery.’ As a sieg-heiling Nazi and a proud member of the former apartheid South Africa, he should keep the word ‘slavery’ the hell out of his damn mouth.

2. Elon Can Go To Hell

This isn’t an awakening. This is damaged bladder control.

He funded the chaos, cheered the fascists, bought the town square, rigged the election, and handed the car keys to the dumbest wannabe dictator in history. Now the car’s on fire, and he’s standing on the side of the road shouting, “Someone fix this!”

He’s a megalomaniac psychotic asshole, a bootlicking dead inside Nazi simp, a third rate dime store technocrat, and I’ll tell you what he can do: he can lick God’s damn cinnamon ring clean and kick rocks all the way to billionaire hell.

Let him flail. Let him panic. It’s far too late for salvation.

Verily, God is laughing at his “superior intellect.”

3. A Message From God

It’s the fourth day of June. Happy Pride Month!

Thank you to everyone who joined our livestream yesterday and paid tribute to the life of Jonathan Joss. His murder is a double hate crime and we must never forget what happened, nor let anyone minimize it.

Thank you to everyone who joined yesterday, we gained 27 new brave souls. If just 10 more step up before midnight, we’ll continue June stronger and louder than ever.

On a personal note: The fascist trolls continue to report posts and send threats. I’ve been honest about struggling with the depression and anxiety of all this, and so now they mock my mental health. They never stop trying to shut it all down... because I tell the truth about Taco Supreme Leader.

And I’ll be honest, sometimes I think about it. It would be so easy to give up. But then I remember why I started this: to tell the truth. To fight back. To make damn sure they don’t win without a fight.

I refuse to let these evil bastards win.

I have not yet begun to fight!!

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth, one that doesn’t bend the knee to corporate media or billionaire masters.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God