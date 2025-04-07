Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
Karen Hall's avatar
Karen Hall
Apr 7, 2025

Praise be to God and all his children. Except the ones who are behaving so cravenly, selfishly, and maniacally. Then we’re all in for the delicious smite that only God can provide. We’re with you, God!

Reply
Share
Little Bit & Lakiya's Mama's avatar
Little Bit & Lakiya's Mama
Apr 7, 2025

The world doesn't revolve around him he can't stand it.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture