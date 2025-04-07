Dear Humans,

Behold, the popcorn overfloweth and the schadenfreude is exquisite. Elon Musk is publicly losing his mind over how much money he’s bleeding from Trump’s tariffs, and now he’s feuding with Peter Navarro, the architect of Donold’s tariff dumpster fire.

1. Trouble in Hell?

It all started when an “Insurrection Barbie” on X attacked Mad King Donold’s Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro.

Elon responded to fascist Insurrection Barbie by insulting Donold’s tariffs czar.

UH OH! Trouble in paradise? Err, I mean, trouble in Hell?

2. Elon Has Lost So Much Money It’s Insane

Perhaps Elon has lost a lot of money? Is that…possibly why he’s so mad?

Well, let’s see. Elon lost $11 billion in a single day after Trump’s tariffs were announced. He is estimated to have lost 30.9 billion since Donold’s ‘Liberation Day.’ Donold is liberating Elon from his money.

But wait, there’s more!

Elon Musk has lost over $130 billion so far this year…and growing.

Tesla’s stock has been cut in half. His net worth is in free fall. And it turns out, tariffs aren't great when your business model relies on importing car parts from all over the damn planet.

Honestly, it’s just fun watching these bastards fight, isn’t it?

FIGHT! ME-DAMMIT! FIGHT!

3. They Told Him To Delete It

And then, in a move as cowardly as it is hilarious…Elon deleted the posts. Why? Because Donold called and told him to.

How do I know this happened? Because I’m God, that’s how.

And now? Behold! A death-bed conversion!

4. Elon Finds Out

Suddenly Elon wants zero tariffs.

He spent $277 million to get Trump elected, and now he’s whining because he’s already lost $100 billion this year—and stands to lose a hell of a lot more.

His car company might just get margin-called. And if that happens? He could lose X, too.

Wouldn’t that be deliciously funny? Wouldn’t you just love that?

God works in mysterious ways. Have faith.

