Lo, how the mighty crumble. Elon Musk is in full meltdown, his empire burning and his fortune vanishing.

1. Tesla Is On Fire

Las Vegas and Kansas City were both hit with arson and vandalism—Molotovs, gunfire, and “RESIST” scrawled across a Tesla service center. Here is video of Teslas on fire in Las Vegas:

2. Tesla’s Stock Is Crashing

His worshippers gnash their teeth and weep as Tesla stock has fallen 55% since December, with another 15% wiped out on Monday alone.

Tesla’s stock is crashing just like one of their cars on autopilot…right through a wall it failed to detect.

Musk’s fortune doth bleed out like a stuck pig, and lo, the market is preparing its final judgment.

3. The Margin Call Cometh

If the stock keeps dropping, Musk will be forced to sell, making his situation even worse. If it hits 100, he loses Twitter, which God would find hilarious.

94% of Germans say they won’t ever buy a Tesla again. In fact, the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin could be seized if Elon is convicted of election interference. His court case is a guillotine hanging over his empire…and he’s guilty as HELL.

Activists projected this onto the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin.

4. Musk is Melting Down Faster Than A Burning Tesla

Behold the tantrums of a fool. He is calling these acts of vandalism ‘violent terrorism.’ Looks like vandalism to me.

He went on Fox News and whined about a lack of empathy from Democrats. This is ironic, because Elon recently criticized the concept of empathy itself.

'The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy.' - Elon Musk, February 28, 2025, on the Joe Rogan podcast

And yet yesterday he asked, “Why do they hate me?”

WHY? Why you ask? Wow. Just wow. Let God count the ways.

5. God’s Final Word

Tesla is not collapsing because of some grand conspiracy—Tesla is collapsing under the sheer weight of Elon’s endless, insufferable stupidity.

Elon’s empire doth burn because he dares to Sieg Heil not once, but twice, at an American presidential inauguration and thinks people would be too dumb to notice. Because he cuts USAID, ripping away healthcare and sending millions toward death all around the world. Because he fires thousands of people at random, playing god with their lives. Because everything he touches turns to pure excrement.

The idea that he is the victim here is ludicrous. He hath sown the wind with his words and deeds. Now he is clearly reaping the consequences. People don’t just HATE him. They REVILE him…and he earned every last bit of it.

6. We’re Fighting Back And It’s Working

Love,

God

