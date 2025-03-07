Letters from God

Sarah3000
Mar 7, 2025

This is what is so insane about the whole DOGE situation. Elon has shown his incompetence when he acquired Twitter, firing employees and then having to beg some of them to come back because he didn't understand what they actually did for the company. The height of arrogance and incompetence. Talk about failing upward.

And that Donald Trump would put someone in such a position. That part isn't a surprise.

But what is surprising is that Trump is stupid enough to admit that they were taking a sledge hammer to the federal government in his truth social post. In case anyone is wondering what that's called, it's called a Freudian slip.

Lady Emsworth
Mar 7, 2025

I don't know what they're all complaining about.

So you lost your well paid Federal job with all its benefits?

Walmart are still hiring night time shelf stackers.

