Dear Humans,

Elon Musk now scrambles to deny his own handiwork as DOGE faces mounting pressure. I shall provide evidence of his idiocy. Finally, behold as Trump voters complain about DOGE and cry, “They took our jobs!”

Click Here For Your 20% Off Deal

1. Elon: “Stop blaming DOGE.”

Elon Musk, Trump’s handpicked “efficiency czar,” was all in on gutting the government. High on ketamine, he bragged about it on X nonstop for a year. But now that DOGE layoffs are backfiring spectacularly, he’s running for cover. God doth shit thee not:

Musk is now telling Republicans that these cuts weren’t his fault and to “stop blaming DOGE.” Is this guy forking serious? It was the departments! The bureaucracy! The cabinet members! Anyone but him! God believes the expression goeth, “child, please.”

3. Damning Idiocy

This idiot Elon doth follow the same pattern every time. He fires everyone, LULZ as chaos unfolds, then scrambles to undo the damage. It’s exactly what he did at Twitter. Just look at the evidence! IT IS DAMNING IDIOCY.

They fired CDC workers, then begged them to come back two weeks later.

They cut FAA staff, then plane crashes increased dramatically.

Musk gutted the FAA and then begged retirees to return.

They fired food safety inspectors, then quietly rehired them.

They fired nuclear security workers and then panicked.

Share

2. Trump Voters Are Crying

They cheered for Trump. They cheered for Musk. Now they’re crying over DOGE and their tears are so delicious.

This Trump supporter got fired and somehow summoned the courage to post “FUT" with a middle finger emoji. Oh, and thou art welcome!

This 3x Trump voter’s daughter got stranded overseas because of DOGE cuts. Whoops! Forsooth, it truly is outrageous. If only someone had warned thee…

4. God’s Final Word

IN CLOSING, God is not going to let Elon Musk get away with this bullshit. Thou shalt not claim to be improving efficiency when all you do is fire people and then beg them to come back. What DOGE hath done in just 45 days is the epitome of idiocy.

The people know who is responsible for everyone getting fired. It was that unelected foreign billionaire asshole. No amount of throwing other people under the bus can change that now. Who will Elon throw under the bus next? Kristi Noem? Little Marco? Donold himself?

Whatever tomorrow brings, God shall be there to report on all the latest for thee.

5. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Claim Your 20% Off Special Here

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God