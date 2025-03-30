Dear Humans,

Lo, Melon Husk is melting down again, but there shalt be no empathy for him, because he hates empathy.

1. Elon Weeps Again

This time, he’s furious that people keep pointing out he's cozying up to Nazis. He just posted a screed declaring that “the left” is evil for calling him out. Evil. For noticing all the evil things he keeps doing and saying.

FIENDISH KNAVE!

What a liar! What a baby! What a dork!

You don’t get to stand behind a presidential seal, throw up an obvious Nazi salute twice, amplify neo-Nazis across the globe, bribe voters with millions, fire hundreds of thousands of people with a metaphorical chainsaw, and then play the victim when people say, “Hey, that guy seems like an evil prick.”

It’s not a smear if it’s true.

It’s not “negative propaganda” to quote him verbatim.

He’s not being targeted. He’s being witnessed by the people, by the world, by the universe itself.

And lo, what we see is evil. Objectively. Ontologically. Evil.

This is why Elon Musk’s approval rating is falling through the floor. According to CNN’s chief data nerd Harry Enten, Musk went from a +24 net favorable rating in 2017 to a brutal -19 in 2025. Maybe that’s why he’s so sad.

2. The Global Backlash Rages On

Over 200 Tesla Takedown protests happened this weekend.

California: “Deport Elon.”

Bus stops in the UK: “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.”

3. People Are Pushing Back

The people have risen! RISEN INDEED! with protest signs, memes, and graffiti that spread far and wide. They are fighting back.

Not with swords, but with truth.

Not by destroying cars, but with free speech mockery.

And verily, Elon cannot stand it. For what is more terrifying to a tyrant than a laughing crowd? The backlash is clearly having an effect.

SMITE!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God