Dear Humans,

Lo, the richest man in the land did spend twenty-five million dollars trying to buy a judge in Wisconsin. And yet the the people saw through his lies.

1. Everybody Hates Elon

After losing his $25 million bid to buy a Wisconsin judge, Elon Musk went on Fox News to whine that the GOP might now lose the House and then face “nonstop impeachment hearings.”

“Losing this judge race has good chance of causing Republicans to lose control of the house. (If they lose) there will be nonstop impeachment hearings and subpoenas.” - Elon Musk, crying that his money is worthless because everyone hates him so much.

Elon Musk spent $25 million on a state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin to protect the gerrymandered maps that keep Republicans in power.

His MAGA candidate, Brad Schimel, got wrecked. Lost by 10 points. And he underperformed the other Republican on the ballot by 5 full points.

This is a clear sign that Elon’s endorsement is poison. People hate him…and for good reason! He totally sucks in every way possible.

God just cannot say this enough: Fuck you, Elon!

Actual photo from Wisconsin yesterday. LOL.

Elon tried to stop that with money, propaganda, and cringe thirst-trap voter ID spam. Nothing worked. He failed.

Meanwhile, new Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Susan Crawford is a delight. And she was so, so happy. GOD BLESS HER!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: thou shalt overturn Citizens United.

Love,

God