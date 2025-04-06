Dear Humans,

Yesterday, at least five million good people marched against the Trump administration. Delusional and in complete denial, Elon Musk thinks all these people are paid actors. Verily, I shit thee not!

1. Everybody Hates Elon

This weekend, God estimates that as many as five million people took to the streets across more than a thousand cities. That’s 2% of the American population. The media has tried to heavily downplay these numbers. The billionaires are clearly quite nervous.

For example, how did Elon respond?

“They will be,” he posted ominously, quote-tweeting a conspiracy claiming Democrat billionaires paid for the protests.

Yes. His reaction to five million people protesting him was to accuse them all of being paid. A psyop. Funded. Scripted. Staged.

And he wasn’t alone! All of MAGA is in complete denial.

FOOLISH KNAVE!

Elon is the one handing out million-dollar checks to voters onstage right before an election like he’s fascist Oprah.

People brought homemade signs. Whole families marched in the rain. And you think George Soros sent them? Bullshit.

There is only ONE billionaire living able to motivate this many people to take to the streets.

His name is Elon Musk.

No one hired us.

No one coached us.

We just really, really hate you, Elon.

2. Join The Rebellion

Elon thinks we’re funded by Democrat billionaires. We’re not.

We’re funded by regular people who are just as sick of him as we are.

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

In just three months, we here at Letters from God have grown from 73,000 to 130,000 subscribers. That’s 57,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"I support your work because you are willing to talk about what is happening before our eyes with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all. You genuinely care." - Laura

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign from God, this is it:

No one is coming to save us. Help us fucking fight.

Love,

God