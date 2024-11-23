Dear Humans,

Over the last week or so, something magical has happened. All the cool left wing people on Twitter/X suddenly all decided to up and leave for clearer skies. Bluesky, to be precise, which is a newer app where you can post your thoughts and jokes.

Even God is there! And with 233,000 followers I’m the #69th most followed account on the app!

NOTE: Although I’m going to talk about this app today, HAVE NO FEAR. SubStack is still, and shall always be, my main home on the Internet. This is where we host our blog posts and animated podcasts and have our private chats and live streams with you. Bluesky is another social media app where I can promote our content.

But what makes Bluesky so nice, is the existence of blocklists. Because of these, every piece of shit troll that shows up gets thrown on the list and instantly blocked by everyone. So we never have to see these disturbers of our harmony in our comments ever again.

THE REBELLION HAS BEEN REBORN

If you’re like God, you love Mark Hamill and George Takei and Levar Burton and um…so many other wonderful artists and creators who didn’t play a leading role in either Star Wars or Star Trek.

BUT IT’S NOT FAIR!

Needing liberals to troll like they need oxygen, the right wing has desperately been trying to signup on Bluesky. Oh they love to fuck around. But they’ve been finding out it’s not gonna work this time.

Did you catch that? This psychopath just complained about losing their account…after posting a bunch of wildly transphobic, hateful shit.

I FOUND THE SILVER LINING FOR YOU

Another wonderful development is that a lot of other long-standing cretins are also not feeling very welcome on Bluesky.

Did you catch that? He’s complaining about Bluesky on Twitter…where his speech is so suppressed that he cannot even spell the word ‘Bluesky’ without losing reach on his post.

That’s because Mr. Free Speech absolutist Melon Husk is suppressing all mention of his free-market competitors.

And of course, the real reason Nate doesn’t like it on Bluesky is that most people there has seen what he’s posted over the years and know that he’s a total wanker!

ECHO CHAMBERS RULE, ACTUALLY

The right has also launched a bunch of think pieces complaining that Bluesky is ‘an echo chamber.’ Here is one such example from the Globe and Mail:

Personally, I find this concept fucking hilarious. This isn’t the year 2000 anymore. Liberal cable news, newspapers and magazines are deader than dead. What has replaced it is a vast right wing conspiracy to control all media.

In fact, since the election, CNN’s ratings are down 44%. Maybe they shouldn’t have tried to both-sides fascism? Maybe Scott Jennings isn’t who people wanna watch? Just a thought.

MSNBC’s ratings are down 54%. Thanks to intrepid idiots like Mika and Joe on ‘Morning Joke,’ MSNBC is being sold off and, along with the Golf channel, will be part of a new company called “SpinCo.”

No, this is not an episode of 30 Rock, it’s real.

Remember, it’s okay for radio, cable, local news, newspapers, podcasts, youtube, facebook, and twitter to ALL be right wing echo chambers.

But IT IS NOT OKAY for a brand new app that’s just starting to gain traction to be a left wing echo chamber.

NO NO NO NOT FAIR!

AOC ECHOES MY SENTIMENTS

AOC makes an excellent point here.

ON ECHO CHAMBERS

By the way, does anyone even know what an actual echo chamber is anymore? Aren’t they used to create some of our best music albums?

The right is throwing a tantrum about “echo chambers” on Bluesky, but here’s the thing: echo chambers are actually pretty dope when used right. Just ask any sound engineer—echo chambers can be used to create pure, beautiful, harmonious music.

Kind of like what the left has going on here with Bluesky. I’m so glad the left finally has a safe place where we can organize and strategize and love each other because boy howdy do we need it.

GOD’S DIVINE PLAN:

1. Leftists unite on Bluesky, block weirdos

2. We watch 30 Rock reruns a little less and support each other’s podcasts and videos

3. Thrice-weekly LPAC conventions to celebrate our leftist media echo chamber

4. Find leftist WWE wrestlers to run for office

5. Take country back

6. Enact Project 2029

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

P.S. - Please consider becoming a paid Substack subscriber to help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network continue growing. Thou shalt support thy leftist creators like the right supports theirs!