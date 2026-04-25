Dear Humans,

Lo, drunken moron Pete Kegsbreth got trolled with questions from TMZ in the Pentagon press room…and moments later delivered one of the most unholy prayers ever recorded:

“God continue to breast our warriors.”

BEHOLD!

1. Drunken Moron Prays “God Continue To Breast Our Warriors”

2. Your Reviews Are In!

For those readers of Letters from God who might not prefer videos, please hang in there with us. I was very good this week at posting my daily blessings and smites! I hope you enjoyed those.

I also want to take a moment to thank everyone for supporting our new YouTube channel for The God Show.

We’ve been getting so many heartfelt, lovely comments!

We are so happy to be able to offer you laughter and hope.🥹

We’re almost at 17 thousand subscribers, and gaining several hundred a day!

Thanks for the blessings! God got back into my hot tub for 10k subscribers, what should I do when we reach 20k subscribers? 🥹

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

April 28, 2pm ET: Dean Obeidallah

April 29, 2pm ET: John Fugelsang

April 30, 2pm ET: Alex Pearlman

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

P.S. - Every paid subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.