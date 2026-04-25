Letters from God

Letters from God

16 Comments

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klotzilla's avatar
klotzilla
2h

Keggy Kegbreath wants the armed forces to grow moobs, like the corpulent ICE thugs.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

Drunken Pete is three sheets to the wind!

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