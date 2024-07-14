Letters from God

Letters from God

170 Comments

User's avatar
Jedi Senshi's avatar
Jedi Senshi
Jul 14, 2024

When he starts his whining because he was shot people should remind him what he told those Iowa parents when they had their shooting incident, “Get over it!”

Reply
Share
5 replies
Dave Cassenti's avatar
Dave Cassenti
Jul 14, 2024

Don't let this take our eyes off beating him at the ballot box. That is our democracy's first line of defense.

Reply
Share
1 reply
168 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture