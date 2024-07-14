Dear Humans,

Like all of you, I am reeling from watching former President Donald Trump almost get assassinated today. I was on the toilet at the time, racing to finish up my holy shit, just so I could catch the coverage on MSNBC. Jesus was already there, crying his eyes out. So, let me be clear: I have an alibi! I was at home, with Jesus, in the loo. I ain’t going down for this!!!

Seriously, I had nothing to do with this. I strongly oppose the use of violence in almost every instance. The only exceptions being the Civil War, World War II, and the Star Wars Trilogy. I was the one who wrote ‘THOU SHALT NOT KILL’ almost 4,000 years ago. I was against killing before it was cool.

Using violence to attain power is the essence of fascism, which I vehemently oppose. I would also like to make it clear today that I did not ‘protect Trump’ as Ryan Fournier on Twitter said. Again, I had nothing to do with this. I was at home, on the toilet, reading Substack. To suggest that I ‘protected Trump’ is just asinine… because why did I let any of it happen in the first place, then?

The coming weeks will be hard. Trump and the Republicans will milk this for all it’s worth. They are already blaming Biden and ‘the left,’ who also had nothing to do with this. In some respects, given how much hatred he has spewed over the years, it’s shocking something like this didn’t happen much sooner.

Anyway, I’m glad he’s okay. He needs to be defeated at the ballot box, not made into a martyr. And once he is defeated, perhaps common sense gun control can finally be enacted, and shootings can be eliminated from American life. Project 2025 wants to remove restrictions on gun control; we cannot let that happen.

Again, I just want to reiterate that I had nothing to do with this. And neither did you. Don’t let anyone try to pin any part of this insanity on you, okay? You’re a good person.

Love,

God

Thoughts on all this? Let me know what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling tonight as we all get through these moments together.

