Dear Humans,

The universe delivered today. A reporter’s boom mic smacked Donold’s stupid face. Let us rejoice in this moment of symbolic schadenfreude.

1. Divine Justice: The Microphone Had Enough

For years, Donold has screamed over reporters, mocked the press, and tried to silence the truth. But today? The press literally fought back.

While mid-rant, a boom mic struck his face, cutting him off mid-sentence. Naturally, he was furious. You can already sense him plotting revenge.

"She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight."

No, Donold. The microphone is the big story.

Bless that boom mic. All glory to boom mic!

👉 Watch his embarrassment here:

2. We’re Fighting Back—And It’s Working

Yes, Donold got smacked in his stupid face. Yes, it was funny. We will take what we can get these days. Because we all know they are still winning.

How many good people have been fired? How many voices silenced? How many innocent people deported? About a third of Project 2025 has already been implemented. They’re getting away with it.

You know what’s coming. You’ve seen what they do with power. But you don’t have to sit back and watch.

Here’s how we fight:

Creating a 22-minute animated cartoon pilot with a comedy legend from The Onion. (It’s going great!)

Keep people engaged & informed —with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 120,000 subscribers. That’s 47,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

🔥 Click Here to Join God’s Rebellion Today 🔥

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God

