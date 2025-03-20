Dear Humans,

The universe delivered today. Trump’s White House SpokesGoblin got smote with facts in real time on live TV. Let us rejoice in this moment of symbolic schadenfreude.

1. LIES SMITE!

During a press briefing, Trump’s press stooge Karoline Leavitt confidently claimed that the judge who blocked Donold’s mass deportation order was an Obama appointee. He wasn’t.

Thankfully, NBC’s reporter Garrett Haake brutally fact-checked her on the spot, correcting her with the truth: the judge was first appointed by George W. Bush in 2002. He was later elevated by Obama in 2011, and confirmed 96-0, with every single Republican backing him.

👉 Watch her humiliation here:

The LORD said ‘thou shalt not lie.’ And I meant it, Karoline, you lying sociopath.

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God