Dear Humans,

I just had to send you this right away, for lo, it be fucking awesome.

At a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina Saturday night…Donold was bragging about his allegedly huge crowd sizes as usual. That’s when this cameraman took matters into their own hands, and decided to pan around the venue.

It is glorious!

BEHOLD!

Tons of empty seats and supporters walking out as he whines on and on about how well he was doing 8 years ago. The people sitting behind him are paid actors. The people that actually come to see him are bored out of their minds. There is zero enthusiasm for him, even amongst his own cult.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." - George Orwell, 1984.

I TELL YOU, REJOICE! For his time shall soon be at an end.

Love,

God

PS - Can I get an amen? =)

