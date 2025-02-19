Dear Humans,

Donold has finally said the quiet part out loud—he thinks he’s a king. Not a president. Not a candidate. A king.

👇 This is what he thinks of you. 👇

Share

1. The Madness of King Donold

He’s not joking. Today, he bragged about single-handedly striking down a policy he didn’t like and declared himself above the law. This is what dictators do. They don’t need Congress. They don’t need elections. They take power and expect everyone to bow.

No one is coming to save us. It’s up to us to stop these evil bastards. I don’t know about you, but I will never bend the knee to that motherfucking criminal.

Let’s fucking go.

2. Join God's Rebellion

Trump just openly called for dictatorship. Elon wants to imprison journalists. They’re building offshore prisons. The fight isn’t coming—it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this evil insanity out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God