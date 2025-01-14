Dear Humans,

Forsooth, how did we get here? A psychopath who led an attack on his own capitol is about to become president. It’s infuriating, unjust, and terrifying—and it’s time to call this situation what it is; one big pile of shit.

1. The Truth Has Its Day

In any sane country, Donald Trump would be in prison. In fact, thanks to the publication of the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Report, we now know that Donald should be in prison.

The Special Counsel’s report couldn’t have been clearer: the evidence was there. Trump’s actions—from election interference to inciting the January 6 insurrection—constituted an unprecedented criminal effort to subvert democracy. The report explicitly stated that:

"but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial." +

And there it is. If the Justice Department had just acted faster, Trump would be in prison right now instead of preparing to move back into the White House.

Lies from the pit of hell.

And you see, it doesn’t even matter that Garland waited. Psychotic 6-year-old child Donald still casted himself as the victim and lied his ass off, as he always does.

For the record, there was no evidence of his innocence that was deleted. He’s a lying sack of shit. He will burn in hell forever and ever, amen.

2. Why Garland Waited—And Why It’s Unforgivable

The special counsel, Jack Smith, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick to investigate the classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland did so on November 18, 2022. That was 667 days after Biden inaugurated on January 21, 2021. Garland waited almost a full two years.

Merrick Garland, with his cowardly, vomit-inducing obsession with norms and processes, failed democracy at its most critical hour.

But how would it look if he had started the investigation on January 21, 2001?! It might have given the impression that one was going after a political opponent, and we shan’t have that! What would people think? Tut tut!

In actuality, it would have made perfect sense and restored some semblance of law and order to the nation. It would have been backed by Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and others who had all just condemned the attack two weeks earlier. But no, mild Merrick was too afraid of the inevitable Fox News backlash to act decisively.

Meanwhile, Trump pounced. He weaponized Garland’s delays, using them to rally his base, spread disinformation, and position himself as a victim of political persecution.

3. Fascism Doesn’t Respect Norms—Neither Should We

This isn’t a game. This is life or death.

Donald Trump’s criminal actions are the textbook definition of fascist authoritarianism. He tried to use violence to take over the GOVERNMNET! HE TRIED TO HAVE HIS OWN VICE PRESIDENT KILLED! He didn’t care what happened to him. When he knew Pence might be hanged, his literal response was, “So what?” THAT IS FUCKING PSYCHOTIC!!!

The old-guard establishment Democrats have failed us miserably. The voters gave them full control of the White House and the Justice Department. They demanded justice. They got none, because their leaders are ego-driven cowards, mentally living in some made-up halcyon world of yesteryear, in a me-damned episode of ‘The West Wing.’

You cannot beat fascism with politeness.

You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!

These people will stop at nothing. You cannot bring a sternly worded letter to a gun fight. You’ll be dead on the ground, bleeding out while some criminal pisses on you. When will we learn?

Americans don’t give two shits about norms and processes. For their entire lives, they have lived in the dominant world superpower. They care about dominance. They care about winning. In the game of thrones, you either win or you die.

4. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump, a man who literally wants to take over the world, is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God