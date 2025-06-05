Dear Humans,

God has seen enough.

Just like you, I’ve watched Donald Trump spiral for years now and take reality with him.

I’ve seen every slurred speech, every deranged post, every batshit word salad about sharks and windmills and some dead golfer’s big schlong. And lo, it hath reached a Me-damned breaking point.

Trump Derangement Syndrome? It’s not about liberals or conservatives being obsessed with him. It’s the medical name for whatever combination of dementia and criminal insanity this deranged conman has.

And yet, though we all watch the same frothing lunatic every day, the corporate media absolutely refuses to focus on his critically ill mental condition.

It’s like he’s dead and they’re propping him up before the public. You know, like in that classic comedy film, Weekend at Bernie’s.

You probably never heard of it, but it’s one of God’s faves.

Getting back to the subject, God has seen all thy TACO memes. The way that meme spread wasn’t surprising to Me. Forsooth, it works on multiple levels.

Trump Always Chickens Out. He hates being called a chicken. He said “Don’t you ever say that” when told about it. Plus, he hates Mexico. Plus. did I mention that he hates it?

However, we all love tacos. We cannot let him take tacos from us. He already ruined red hats, comedy, and objective reality.

Therefore, God resolved to come up with another apt nickname:

DEAD: Donald Exhibits Advanced Dementia.

Let’s make this go viral. I just want to hear a reporter ask Trump, “Mr. President, Americans have a new nickname, they’re saying you’re DEAD. Donald exhibits advanced dementia. Thoughts?” His meltdown would instantly prove the point.

Because he’s a demented lunatic. It’s time to take his keys away. Especially his nuclear keys,

He started with “Obama wasn’t born in America.”

Then it was “they’re eating the pets.”

He ordered an investigation into the autopen, because he thinks it’s part of a plot to hide Biden’s mental decline.

Now he’s posting videos claiming Biden is a frigging cloned robot.

I’m not a doctor. But I am God.

And God says this is what mental deterioration looks like.

Oh also, before I forget, he now demands that all new employees write essays praising him.

This level of madness is beyond dangerous!!

And the corporate media is 100% complicit.

They’re treating his cognitive collapse as perfect content to go between ads for term life insurance and crypto scams.

They know he’s gone. They just don’t care. Because chaos pays.

As the God of all social media, I offered to tell the truth.

They told God to go to Hell.

So I’m building something they can’t ignore.

And I’m doing it with you.

This isn’t a newsletter. This is your movement.

This is the underground church of truth in the empire of bullshit.

This is God unplugged and pissed off.

Are you with Me??

Because I’m with you. Every post. Every curse. Every smite.

We are up against billions in right-wing billionaire blood money.

I hate doing this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned.

The right-wing propaganda machine is backed by billions in fascist billionaire blood money.

All I’ve got is you.

