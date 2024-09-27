20% off for 1 year (today only)

Dear Humans,

Not trying to be hyperbolic, not trying to be too political, but for real for real? Donald Trump is going to hell when he dies. If anyone is, it’s this guy.

Anyways WHAT HAPPENED WAS, a couple of days ago he prayed on stage at an event and “thanked God” for “saving his life.”

Here it is. The comments on this YouTube NY Post video make Me want to no longer spend any time on this planet anymore.

Why did I get so obsessed with this planet?!?

“It was God, he saved you, because he wants you to bring America back. So many people say that!” - Donald Trump

Yes, so many of his supporters do say that.

Listening to them talk MAKES GOD WANT TO MAKE GOD’S EARS VAN GOGH BYE-BYE!

Reading their comments MAKES GOD WANT TO GOUGE GOD’S EYES OUT WITH A SPOON…BECAUSE IT WILL HURT MORE!

Having to contend with the fact that there are so many people who actually believe that God or Jesus would like Donald Trump, much less save his life, makes God want to not exist anymore.

They think God saved Donald’s life but let one of his supporters die?!?

I am God and I did not save Donald’s life so that he could ‘bring America back.’

I want him to be humiliated in a landslide defeat and go to prison.

And then I want Paul Walter Hauser to to play him in a movie about his final days before he dies in prison. Hauser will win an Oscar for this role and then thank Me, the Substack God.

This is the way.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a frigging amen?

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF SMITE

