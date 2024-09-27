Letters from God

Letters from God

123 Comments

User's avatar
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
Sep 27, 2024

Hell is too good for him….. please God, listen to me here…. Give him a stroke and leave him as a drooling vegetable until he’s 100…. Than give him to Satan! He hasn’t paid enough yet for his unchristian ways!

Reply
Share
9 replies
WTH Is Going On?! Chris Berrie's avatar
WTH Is Going On?! Chris Berrie
Sep 27, 2024

Saying, “I’m not political” or “I don’t vote” is saying, “I’m giving up all agency over my own life.“

Reply
Share
1 reply
121 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture