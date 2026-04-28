Letters from God

Letters from God

17 Comments

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tlb's avatar
tlb
5h

dear God, I'm so happy I found you and Jesus on Substack you fill my heart with joy

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1 reply by God
Diana Haering's avatar
Diana Haering
5h

File this under “I really don’t care, do U”

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