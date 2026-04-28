Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald Trump got mad at Jimmy Kimmel for joking that Melania might become a widow. Then Donald stood in front of King Charles and made the same joke himself.

So today on The God Show, Jesus and I watched Donald humiliate Melania in public, zoomed in on her death stare reaction, and asked the obvious question:

Why is it a national scandal when a comedian says it, but totally fine when Donald says it directly to his own wife?

1. Donald HUMILIATES Melania In Front of KING CHARLES!!!

2. Dean Obeidallah On Trump’s Assault On Comedy

Also today, Dean Obeidallah joined us to talk about Trump’s assault on comedy, the FCC threatening ABC, Jimmy Kimmel refusing to shut up, and why authoritarians always come for the people who mock them.

Dean was fantastic, as always!

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

April 29, 2pm ET: John Fugelsang

April 30, 2pm ET: Alex Pearlman

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

P.S. - Every paid subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.