Letters from God

Letters from God

47 Comments

User's avatar
Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
Jan 9

These stupid ass repubicans are finally seeing their future and it ain’t so bright!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
Jan 9

I’m surprised that some of those names.

They must’ve found a good gastroenterologist that could remove their heads from their butts

Reply
Share
2 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture