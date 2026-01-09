Dear Humans,

Here’s how far Donald has fallen.

He’s now at the stage of his collapse where his own Senators turn against him. You know. Like Caesar.

Whether it be on the issue of world domination or pedophilia coverups, some Republicans are backing away from Donold and muttering “what the fuck?”

1. He Wanted Wars. They Said No.

Donold’s post on this is genuinely funny to God. He’s trying to hide how furious he is…but he just can’t.

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young all voted against Donald having the ability to start wars whenever he feels like it.

So Donald called them stupid and said they should be ashamed, because they don’t think this maniac should be able to declare war on any country he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants, for whatever reason his Syphilis-riddled brain can concoct.

Verily, President Draft Dodger is seething mad he can’t start World War 3.

Because if he can’t do that and distract everyone with nonstop wars, you might all start asking about the Epstein files again! So yeah, he’s afraid.

Republicans looked at him, actually looked at him, and decided they didn’t want to be legally, historically, or electorally attached to whatever nightmare he’s clearly gearing up to unleash next.

Not because they’ve suddenly grown spines or consciences, but because they can smell subpoenas, hearings, leaks, timelines, and eventual blame. It’s because they’re cowards that they finally did the right thing for once.

Wars don’t get memory-holed. Wars create records, and records are dangerous when the sleazebag holding the pen is already drowning in Epstein files.

Watch closely, humans. Empires don’t usually fall because people become good. They fall because the worst people decide the king is more dangerous than useful.

And today, for one brief, ugly moment, even they blinked.

SMITE!

Save Democracy! Time for a General Strike!

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God