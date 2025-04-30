Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

User's avatar
Ruth Nerenberg's avatar
Ruth Nerenberg
Apr 30, 2025

Someone said: "William Henry Harrison had a better first 100 days, and he spent 70 of them dead!" :-D

Reply
Share
3 replies
Floyd's avatar
Floyd
Apr 30, 2025

He definitely earned an F- - !!

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture