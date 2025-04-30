Dear Humans,

Lo, the report card hath come. And it is glorious…ly bad. Most Americans now consider Donald a dictator, and grade him with an F for his first 100 days. Yeah, he’s going to Hell.

1. F is for Fascism

From the new PRRI and Newsweek polls:

46% of Americans gave Trump an F for his first 100 days. 8% gave him a C, 7% a D.

52% of Americans now view Trump as a dangerous dictator who must be stopped before he destroys democracy

55% of people who now regret voting for Trump say he’s a dictator

68% of non-voters who regret staying home say he’s a dictator

BEHOLD. That is a MAJORITY. There is nothing Jesse Watters or Kid Rock can say. These dickheads have aligned themselves with fascism and dictatorship. May they be shamed and reviled forever.

In any case, Americans didn’t just turn on Donold. They handed him a big scarlet letter F and told him to sit down and shut his fucking mouth up.

You know, like Elon’s son did. Remember that? God remembers.

2. God’s Final Word

Another day, another step forward for the rebellion.

The dickhead dictator has failed. While he desperately tries to pin all his failures on Biden, most people are blaming HIM.

And that, my children, is the beginning of something wonderful.

As for Me? God won’t stop until he and his cult have been totally vanquished and tossed into the dumpster-fire of history.

Let’s fucking go!

3. Join God's Rebellion

Donold just flunked his first 100 days. But his cult is still marching, every media empire is still enabling him, and billionaires keep licking his boots like it’s communion.

We’re standing against that. Loudly.

Your support doesn’t just keep this holy rebellion alive — it tells the fascists, the fake prophets, and the bootlickers that you’re not afraid to fight back.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign? This is it. He got an F. You get 25% off.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God