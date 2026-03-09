Letters from God

Letters from God

3 Comments

Gibby75
1h

"And the Lord Jesus said unto Lazarus, 'Come forth!' But the Golden Calf looked upon the microphone and proclaimed, 'Be killed, and then walk around without legs!'

Truly, the miracles of the Syndicate are terrifying to behold. The Red-Hat Pharisees used to claim he was anointed by God; now they have to pretend he has the power to resurrect the dead as legless zombies just to cover up his cognitive collapse. You cannot spin a resurrection, and you cannot walk without legs. The only thing truly dead and walking in this administration is the Commander-in-Chief's frontal lobe. Woe unto the sycophants who call a psychiatric emergency a 'Divine Miracle.'"

TheMollyK
1h

Woe unto the sycophants. A very special WOE unto Miller and Hogsbreath.

