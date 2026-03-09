Dear Humans,

Today, Jesus and I react as Donald crashes out while gas prices explode.



We break down Trump’s disgusting baseball cap stunt at the transfer of fallen soldiers, Fox News hiding the footage, Brian Kilmeade’s insane war zone advice, Trump not ruling out the military draft, and the exploding price of gas.

Make sure to drop a like here and there. Thanks for supporting God’s independent media!! You are the reason this channel is thriving!

We just launched our YouTube channel a few days ago, and we already have over 2,500 subscribers!

Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an End Of The World Special Offer running right now…so you know it’s big. If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join today.