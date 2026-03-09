Donald Down BAD As Gas Prices Explode
God and Jesus break down the oil shock, the funeral hat, and the MAGA freakout.
Dear Humans,
Today, Jesus and I react as Donald crashes out while gas prices explode.
We break down Trump’s disgusting baseball cap stunt at the transfer of fallen soldiers, Fox News hiding the footage, Brian Kilmeade’s insane war zone advice, Trump not ruling out the military draft, and the exploding price of gas.
Love,
God
"And the Lord Jesus said unto Lazarus, 'Come forth!' But the Golden Calf looked upon the microphone and proclaimed, 'Be killed, and then walk around without legs!'
Truly, the miracles of the Syndicate are terrifying to behold. The Red-Hat Pharisees used to claim he was anointed by God; now they have to pretend he has the power to resurrect the dead as legless zombies just to cover up his cognitive collapse. You cannot spin a resurrection, and you cannot walk without legs. The only thing truly dead and walking in this administration is the Commander-in-Chief's frontal lobe. Woe unto the sycophants who call a psychiatric emergency a 'Divine Miracle.'"
Woe unto the sycophants. A very special WOE unto Miller and Hogsbreath.