Dear Humans,

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set out to prove that dead people are fraudulently collecting Social Security. Instead, a reporter at The Seattle Times found a very much alive man who was wrongly declared dead and immediately cut off from his benefits.

1. The Big Fraud That Wasn’t

DOGE is searching as hard as they can for relatives of dead people collecting their social security checks. To the casual observer moron, this is an easy scam to imagine. Naturally, steps have been taken in the past to prevent this type of abuse and the head of the Social Security Administration confirms that this does not happen.

In fact…if anything…the opposite is happening! An intrepid reporter at The Seattle Times found a man who was declared dead but was still very much alive!!

In Seattle, 82-year-old Ned Johnson received a letter from his bank offering condolences to his wife—because, according to the government, he was dead. His Social Security checks vanished. His Medicare was cancelled. His credit was flagged as “deceased” making it impossible to get a loan.

“You wake up one day and discover you’re dead. It’s been truly surreal.”

It took weeks of toil through bureaucratic hell just to prove he was still breathing. And lo, that is the true story: the system is a mess, and people are wrongly marked as dead all the time. Americans aren’t exploiting the system, they’re getting screwed by it.

Are Musk and his broccoli-haired henchmen at DOGE working to fix these kinds of errors? Of course not.

In fact, ketamine-fiend and cruel bastard Elon recently stated his desire to eliminate Social Security and Medicare entirely. So…screwing everyone is clearly the plan.

HEINOUS FUCKERY! HEINOUS FUCKERY MOST FOUL!

2. Meme Time

Nine-ton replica of an Olmec head crushing a Model 3.

Anti-Trump demonstration in Nuuk, Greenland.

MAGA's meaning in Greenland right now.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

