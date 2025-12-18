Dear Humans,

Last night, Donald Trump hijacked every network in the country and told Americans to brace for something big. People, even God, wondered if he was about to announce air strikes on Venezuela. Or worse.

Instead, we watched a desperate and dying old man beg for support because his polls are in the toilet.

1. Deranged Donald Screams Into the Void

President Psychopath demanded national airtime and used it the only way he knows how. To whine. To lie. To blame Biden. To insist the economy is great and that anyone struggling is just imagining things.

He shouted about prosperity and claimed that inflation “stopped.” He bragged about jobs that don’t exist. He blamed Biden for prices his own policies helped jack up.

It’s same bullshit he’s been saying forever. He’s so endlessly stupid.

2. The Reckoning Is At Hand

While Donald congratulated himself on national television, one of his own voters was on Facebook begging for help.

Her husband was deported by ICE. She says she’s almost homeless. She has children. It’s the holidays. And she still says she supported Trump.

While he blames Biden on TV, his own voters are asking strangers for help and wondering why he doesn’t care.

It’s just all so predictable and stupid.

Donald Trump goes on television to lie about prosperity.

His supporters go on Facebook to ask for help feeding their kids.

His corrupt cronies all hate him and each other.

This is what their destruction looks like.

God told you so.

Happy Holidays! 😂

Love,

God

