Deranged Donald Blames Biden While His Supporters Starve For The Holidays
That's a shame.
Dear Humans,
Last night, Donald Trump hijacked every network in the country and told Americans to brace for something big. People, even God, wondered if he was about to announce air strikes on Venezuela. Or worse.
Instead, we watched a desperate and dying old man beg for support because his polls are in the toilet.
1. Deranged Donald Screams Into the Void
President Psychopath demanded national airtime and used it the only way he knows how. To whine. To lie. To blame Biden. To insist the economy is great and that anyone struggling is just imagining things.
He shouted about prosperity and claimed that inflation “stopped.” He bragged about jobs that don’t exist. He blamed Biden for prices his own policies helped jack up.
It’s same bullshit he’s been saying forever. He’s so endlessly stupid.
2. The Reckoning Is At Hand
While Donald congratulated himself on national television, one of his own voters was on Facebook begging for help.
Her husband was deported by ICE. She says she’s almost homeless. She has children. It’s the holidays. And she still says she supported Trump.
While he blames Biden on TV, his own voters are asking strangers for help and wondering why he doesn’t care.
It’s just all so predictable and stupid.
Donald Trump goes on television to lie about prosperity.
His supporters go on Facebook to ask for help feeding their kids.
His corrupt cronies all hate him and each other.
This is what their destruction looks like.
God told you so.
Happy Holidays! 😂
People are calling it the Pettysburg Address. Nothing could be more fitting.
Patriotic Blonde is not even located in the United States - what is she b*tching about? It came out during that little flip on Twitter when everyone's location became visible.
As for the others? Sorry, guys - you have been told for TEN YEARS. You had access to all the same information as everyone else. We OFFERED you that information and showed you where to find it. We TOLD you this was going to happen and you would be hit as hard as the rest of us. You told us we had Trump Derangement Syndrome and accused us of fearmongering. Enjoy your bankruptcy!
To the dude living in Western NC - I live in the same region. There are places that will help you, but - oh dear! - these organization are likely run by liberals! Immigrants! Gays! This is Asheville, baby - a little island of blue in the sea of red. You can go to a food pantry, but a lot of that food is likely donated by .... once again... liberals. So, if you think you won't choke on it because of that, come on over.