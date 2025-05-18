Dear Humans,

President Deranged Loser spent the weekend throwing tantrums about tariffs, threatening the Supreme Court, and attacking ABC for telling the truth about his new bribe jet.

Verily, he never stops crying like a wee baby.

Donald Trump every single day of his life.

1. He Raised Prices Then Blamed Walmart

Trump raised tariffs like crazy for months and months. This week, Walmart said, “Uh, yeah, that’s gonna raise prices.” And lo, the fool lost his mind.

He demands they “eat the tariffs” because they make too much money. This is unfolding exactly as we warned everyone it would last October. That sounds a lot like “let them eat tariffs.”

Tariffs are a tax, and lo, the consumer pays them. This is how it has played out throughout history. This is why tariffs are a horrible idea.

King Dumbshit and his uneducated cult will never grasp this simple fucking concept, because they read at a 5th grade level or lower. Their minds are mush from years of watching Fox News nonstop. They’re all blaming Walmart for raising prices because of Trump’s Tariffs, because as they say, Walmart makes billions in profit every year. Suddenly they care about that?!?

So are they going to work with Bernie Sanders on taxing big corporations and billionaires then? Of course not, because they’re completely full of crap.

2. Criminal Furious That Laws Still Exist

Deranged Donold also reposted a plan to release terrorists into the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices.

TO RECAP: A convicted criminal is threatening the Supreme Court he picked with violence because due process offends him. This is a man who has wasted thousands of court hours and millions of taxpayer dollars on his endless court cases. He has exploited loopholes and due process more than anyone alive.

FORSOOTH! He literally ran for president to avoid going to prison.

The man is explicitly calling for violence against Supreme Court Justices whilst simultaneously feigning outrage over James Comey’s “8647” seashells on the beach. Their hypocrisy is infinite.

3. Liar Sues ABC News for Telling Truth

After ABC revealed that Qatar gifted him a $400 million flying palace, crybaby Donold responded the only way he knows how, by threatening to sue. Not because it was false. Because it’s true.

Remember when he lied and said he had nothing to do with Project 2025? This is another one of those bald-faced lies. He’s claiming that he won’t keep the plane. But of course, if Congress lets him, he will. He’s a pathological liar.

4. God’s Final Word

This is the man running your country. A convicted criminal, threatening justices, blaming Walmart, and suing the press.

He cannot stop lying. He cannot take the blame. And he cannot handle the truth.

The cult still believes whatever he says. But the rest of us see clearly.

I’m here to smite these lies…and I’m ready to fight.

But I can't do it alone. Stand with me. Speak the truth.

Let the truth spread. LET IT RUN WILD.

