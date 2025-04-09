Dear Humans,

Today, the Mad Clown King’s tariffs take effect, including a 104 percent tax on everything made in China. This isn’t leadership. It’s insanity and idiocy on a planetary scale. And lo, it shall not stand, man! You know?

1. “Thank you for bankrupting me”

The billionaires are begging him to stop. But he won’t listen. Even Elon begged him but to no avail. Wall Street is wailing and gnashing their teeth.

Meanwhile, Donald and his MAGA influencers can no longer even afford to own the libs, so they have moved on to telling people they don’t need any new products of any kind.

This dumb ass literally tells people they don’t need a new phone, they only “want them.” But what if God drops his divine cell phone into the toilet? Because then God would definitely need a new cell phone.

They went from “Make America Great Again” to “Stop complaining, you don’t need things.” They went so hard right they became commies.

It’s not “let them eat cake.” It’s let them eat dogshit.

This is the Jonestown moment. Donold is holding out the poisoned Kool-Aid. But for the first time, a few of them are sniffing the cup. They’re hesitating. Backing away. Muttering, “Wait…this is fucked.”

Here are just a few of THOUSANDS of similar such posts right now:

Quick reminder: none of these people care when Trump’s policies destroy the lives of innocent people at home and abroad. Except now it’s affecting them. Their money. Their toys. Their bottom lines.

This is not a crisis of conscience. It’s a crisis of comfort. They don’t give one single damn about what happens to anyone else, only themselves. This is the root of all of their evil; a complete and total lack of empathy.

This is why he still has so many supporters, even after crashing the economy. They won’t care until it directly affects them. And lo, it hath come to pass.

It’s all happening, humans.

2. God’s Final Word

God has been around a long time and seen a lot of mad kings get deposed.

Anyone who pokes the bear like this, who bankrupts the world to feel like a king, does not sit long on the throne.

Life…finds a way.

I strongly doubt the rest of the planet’s seven billion citizens are going to tolerate allowing one mad king to do this to all of them for very much longer. Not the oligarchs. Not the people. Not the politicians. Not anyone.

It’s a completely untenable situation. All because of one batshit crazy lunatic.

This INSANITY shall not stand, man. His time shall soon be at an end.

"Evil triumphs when good people do nothing. I am a good person and I refuse to do nothing.” - Pauline "I’m too old for the shit that’s going on. We need to feed the groundswell before the evil minions try to use our military against us." - Anon

Love,

God