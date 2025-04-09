Letters from God

Letters from God

68 Comments

User's avatar
Michelle Harkanson's avatar
Michelle Harkanson
Apr 9, 2025

All of this is so perfectly summed up! They didn’t care when they thought it wouldn’t affect them, but now that they are in the crosshairs, it’s unacceptable. What happened to empathy? What happened to caring about those less fortunate? Thom Hartmann recently quoted an article from the journal Science about how empathy exists in all mammals. There was an experiment done with mice; some mice were anesthetized and then left for some unrelated mice to find. The mice (who were strangers to the unconscious mice) did everything they could to try to help the found mice, including their own version of mouse-CPR!! The mice are better than Trump supporters. We should all strive to be as caring as the mice!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Scott Bernstein's avatar
Scott Bernstein
Apr 9, 2025

TO EVERY PIECE OF SHIT WHO VOTED FOR THAT SUB-HUMAN FUCK: Fuck off and die.........and do it before the mid-terms.

Reply
Share
3 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture