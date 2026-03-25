Letters from God

Letters from God

4 Comments

User's avatar
Bronwyn Halls's avatar
Bronwyn Halls
2h

Downunder here all local council elections are mail-in only :-D and we do NOT have a problem with that. Saves so much money, time, hours and hours of work … Makes perfect sense.

If you have a good reason (e.g. age, illness, absence) you can mail-in for State and Federal elections too. They ask you why and you tell them and they just believe you :-D

But voting is COMPULSORY in all elections. If you don't vote and don't have a good reason you get FINED.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
29m

You're not safe ANYWHERE, Donnie. Sweet dreams......

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture