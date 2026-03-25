Dear Humans,

President Felon just got humiliated in his own damn backyard as Democrats flipped the district that includes Mar-a-Lago. God and Jesus react to the upset, Trump’s vote-by-mail hypocrisy, and why this result should scare the hell out of Republicans everywhere.

Let’s laugh at Derp Fuhrer together!

WATCH:

Exciting news! We were contacted after our live show today to have Emily Gregory on as a guest on THE GOD SHOW! So we will be working to schedule her visit soon.

And don’t forget that we have Danielle Moodie on tomorrow at 2pm EST!

Make sure to drop a like on the video. Thanks for supporting God’s independent media!! You are the reason this channel is thriving!

We just launched our YouTube channel a few days ago, and we already have over 9,400 subscribers! God will get naked when we hit 10,000!

Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God