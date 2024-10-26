Letters from God

Letters from God

104 Comments

User's avatar
HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
Oct 26, 2024

To more accurately reflect their new role, WaPo changes their motto to "Fascism Flourishes in Fearfulness"

Reply
Share
2 replies
MKA's avatar
MKA
Oct 26, 2024

I canceled my WP subscription yesterday immediately when I confirmed their decision and I cited that exact same photo“ by Timothy Snyder in my reason and called Bezos, a coward, and anyone who went along with this decision. Thank you and pissed.

Reply
Share
102 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture