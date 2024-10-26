Support Our Work (35% off sale)

Dear Humans,

There was a classic Friday News Dump from the Washington Post, and it’s infuriating thy LORD: They shared that they will not be endorsing a candidate for President, for the first time in 36 years!

AND they will not make an endorsement in future elections either!

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?!

Further reporting revealed that it was owner and certified evil tech bro Jeffrey Bezos who halted an endorsement being made, even when the editors of the paper had one ready to go.

The endorsement WAS set to be made for Kamala Harris.

People associated with the paper are outraged too. Its former executive editor, Martin Baron, said:

“This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty. Donald Trump will celebrate this as an invitation to further intimidate The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos (and other media owners). History will mark a disturbing chapter of spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.”

Jeffery Bezos was concerned about retribution from Donald Trump, so he made sure there was no endorsement. The owner of the LA Times, Dr. Pat Soon Shiong did the exact same thing.

This is called preemptive appeasement or obeying in advance. These billionaires are either afraid or in full agreement with a fascist regime. Either way the result is the same.

This is the paper that broke the Watergate scandal and whose slogan is “Democracy Dies in the Darkness” (A slogan they added in 2017, during the Trump years). Where has that courage gone!? Destroyed by their cowardly billionaire owner.

Current CEO William Lewis made up some bullshit in a statement posted on their website:

“We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable. We don’t see it that way. We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage in service to the American ethic, veneration for the rule of law, and respect for human freedom in all its aspects. We also see it as a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds on this, the most consequential of American decisions — whom to vote for as the next president.”

Character and courage?!? It’s cowardice, plain and simple.

WaPo is getting attacked relentlessly on social media, with many people also canceling their subscriptions to the newspaper, and/or canceling Amazon Prime.

People are observing how scary it is for them and The Los Angeles Times to have not made an endorsement due to people higher up the chain putting their foot down. It’s like a flashing red light that the country is on the brink of fascism.

Bernie Sanders said:

This is what Oligarchy is about. Jeff Bezos, the 2nd wealthiest person in the world and the owner of the Washington Post, overrides his editorial board and refuses to endorse Kamala. Clearly, he is afraid of antagonizing Trump and losing Amazon’s federal contracts. Pathetic.

I would now like to make a statement:

*Clears throat*

*Taps mic*

GOD AND JESUS PROUDLY ENDORSE KAMALA HARRIS!!!! SHE’S INFINITELY BETTER THAN THE DON-OLD THE RACIST FASCIST RAPIST FELON!!! OBVIOUSLY!!!

There, was that so hard?

We here at Letters from God strongly encourage you to cancel your subscriptions to the Washington Post, and instead spend your money on supporting our Heaven-grown, Trump-hating, Kamala-endorsing publication!

We are not billionaires.

We are not cowards.

We do not “obey in advance.”

WE STAND AGAINST THE FORCES OF EVIL!

Can we get a fucking amen?!?

Leave a comment

THE OFFERING PLATE

Over the next 10 days God and Jesus will be working hard to fight back against Donold’s lies and elect Kamala Harris. We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are working around the clock to fight the forces of religious extremism, bigotry, and fascism.

Sign up today to help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

Click Here to Get 35% Off

Love,

God

AND HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF SMITE!

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share