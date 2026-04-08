Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald “Demented Psychopath” Trump took a big crap on the floor yesterday, rolled around in it, and then declared victory. But we all know the real truth…that Operation Epic Fury is an EPIC FAILURE!!!

While lying Donald and all his lying liars will be out in force today DESPERATELY spinning the 10-point plan he just agreed to as somehow “winning,” we all know that he just suffered a CRUSHING DEFEAT.

White House comms director and man-with-massive-forehead Steven Cheung was furious that Americans found out about the 10 points.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council put out a statement framing the ceasefire as a “crushing defeat” for Trump after his genocidal threats.

CNN reported this news on air…and then Trump and Brendan Carr lost their minds and screeched that it’s not true.

Who do you think is more likely to be lying here?

CNN…or Donald Trump? 😂

Needing backup on these lies, FCC Commissioner and man-with-no-dick Brendan Carr threatened to destroy CNN for reporting the news.

Time for change at CNN? He says this knowing full well that MAGA billionaire David Ellison will soon own and destroy CNN for him.

And this is why independent media matters more than EVER.

We’re not going away.

Much like the Epstein files.

Remember the Epstein files? God remembers.

So as Donald’s henchmen, foreign paid trolls and bot farms bombard you today with their lies, just remember this:

Boats used to pass for free through the Strait of Hormuz but will now cost $2 million per boat. This is the kind of deal negotiated by the same dipshit moron who bankrupted a CASINO.

President Demented Psychopath said this was all about stopping them from getting a nuke, so he threatened war crimes, then crumbled like a cheap taco by agreeing to letting them have as many nukes as they want.

Think about it, This entire illegal operation started to distract us from the credible allegations against Donald Trump from a 13-year-old child in the few Epstein files that Pam Bondi actually released.

Say…whatever happened to her, anyway?

Love,

God

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