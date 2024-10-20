God is too old for this shit.

Dearest Humans,

Demented Donald humiliated himself yet again yesterday whilst campaigning in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

At a time when most candidates would be talking about the issues, Donold went off on a rant about dead golfer Arnold Palmer (who died in 2016 at 87), because he was from Latrobe.

Okay, you might say, fair enough. He’s not talking about the issues, but he’s pandering to voters. And wouldst that were all there is to tell.

But no. Around the ten-minute mark of his rant, size-queen Donold suddenly brought up the dead golfer’s alleged big dick:

Trump: But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, oh my God. That's unbelievable.

Talk about penis envy. Palmer has been dead for 8 years and Donald still can’t stop thinking about his giant schlong. Add in the fact that, because of the stirring heroism of Stormy Daniels, we know that Donold has a smol mushroom cap-sized member himself. So if anything, it’s quite possible Arnold had a normal-sized golf club. Because to Donold, anything above 1-inch would seem absolutely huge.

Can you believe this is his presidential campaign? No plans, just ‘concepts of a plan’ and endless obsession with penis size (and crowd size).

Anyway, the whole incident is another sure sign of either dementia, insanity, or idiotic vulgarity, so naturally the NY Times immediately set about sane-washing this event.

HOLY SHIT!

THEY DIDN’T EVEN MENTION THAT HE’S OBSESSED WITH SOME DEAD GOLFER’S DICK! WHAT THE FUCK!? That’s not reporting on the truth, that’s covering it up..

Listen, NY Times, YOU PRUDES, sometimes being a journalist means PUTTING THE WORD PENIS IN THE HEADLINE, should the situation call for it. Or dick. Dick is funnier.

Team Kamala immediately pounced.

Of course, none of this should matter, or ever be talked about in the context of a presidential campaign. Verily, it be yet another in a long line of Donold’s distractions.

What must he distract people from again?

OH…right. His horrific track record. To that point, Obama also spoke yesterday and said something that should be shouted from the mountaintops:

Obama: When I was president, I had been talking to scientists for a while so during my last year in office, we put together a pandemic playbook for how to deal with the eventuality of a pandemic.. When Trump came in, we gave over this playbook and he threw it out. I want to be fair on this, no matter who was going to president, this was going to be a problem… But if you look at a country like Canada, their per capita death rate was 40% lower than here. So just do the math. That’s more than 400k people. People’s grandparents, people’s fathers, people’s moms who would’ve been alive if Trump had just paid attention and tried to follow the plan that we gave him. It might have been somebody in your family that could’ve been impacted. So, if somebody tells you that this doesn’t make a difference, having somebody competent who cares about you.. it does matter and at some point, it will make a difference to them…

Donold never got the blame or punishment he deserves for how he handled the COVID crisis. He threw out Obama’s pandemic playbook, he spread disinformation because he thought it would help him get re-elected, he suggested injecting bleach might work, he suggested taking horse-deworming medication might work, he repeatedly attacked the doctor in charge of the pandemic response, and he let 400,000 people die so his hotels could stay open.

And there are so many more evil things he did as president during that time. Too many to type. God already has carpal tunnel syndrome from listing all his crimes.

His lies got 400,000 people killed.

He wants to be a dicktator on day one.

He wants to deport 20 million people.

He wants to use the military to go after “radical leftists,” which is anyone who didn’t support him.

FOR GOD’S SAKE, HE MUST BE DEFEATED ONCE AND FOR ALL!!!!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a fucking amen?

