Dear Humans,

The Trump White House account just posted a jacked-up, red-lightsaber-wielding portrait of Donold for May the 4th. Not even kidding.

He’s shirtless. He’s scowling. He’s wielding a red lightsaber, which is the official weapon of the Sith! Who are evil!

And in the caption? They somehow called liberals the Empire.

And then Mark Hamill (a.k.a. actual Luke Skywalker) dropped the perfect response:

“Proof this guy is full of SITH.”

You really can’t make this stuff up. They’re out here trying to own the libs while dressing their cult leader as Darth Trump. Two bald eagles. A flowing cape. All that’s missing is a Death Star made of gold toilets.

Even Darth Vader had more chill.

Take heart, young padawans.

Donold’s Force grip is slipping. His approval is underwater in every single swing state. He may cosplay as a Sith Lord, but the Rebellion is real and it’s growing.

The Empire always overreaches. And when it does… the people rise.

The LORD has spoken.

