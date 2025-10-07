Dear Humans,

Lo, the tyrant panics. His empire of lies is cracking and the truth is clawing its way to the surface.

Three city invasions, a government shutdown, bombing fishermen — and all of it done for one reason and one reason only.

So the criminal can distract you from what he fears most…JUSTICE!!!

1. Trump Says He Might Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

Just in time for Halloween, Epstein’s Ghost has returned to haunt Trump. And just like in a horror flick, Donald won’t be able to escape no matter how fast he tries to waddle away.

Buried in the polls, with every American screaming for the Epstein files, the walls are closing in on Tangerine Palpatine. Sending troops to every city you can in a desperate attempt to make martial law happen is not strength. It’s the last gasp of a dying empire.

Yesterday, asked point-blank if he would consider a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker, Trump said he’d “have to take a look at it.”

SORRY TO BE YELLING BUT I JUST WATCHED THAT VIDEO. TRUMP PRETENDED NOT TO KNOW ABOUT MAXWELL’S SUPREME COURT APPEAL, AS IF HE’S NOT THE ONE WHO HAD HER MOVED INTO THE NICEST LUXURY RESORT PRISON IN THE COUNTRY.

THEN HE SAID HE’LL TAKE A LOOK AT HER REQUEST. WHY? WHY THE FUCK DOES A CONVICTED CHILD SEX TRAFFICKER NEED A SECOND LOOK FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES?!?! HE ALREADY PARDONED A BUNCH OF PEDOS WHEN HE PARDONED ALL THOSE JAN 6 TERRORISTS. HOW MANY PEDOS MUST TRUMP PARDON?!?

Why would he pardon Maxwell unless he’s deathly afraid of what she might say at this critical juncture?

He’s a villain who knows what the truth is. And that it can still yet destroy him.

2. Bless the Survivors

Epstein’s survivors will return to the Capitol to demand Congress release the Epstein Files. The same women Trump tried to drown out with fighter jets shall come back stronger than ever.

They are not afraid of him. They are not afraid of his goons. They are not afraid of his bullshit.

Ro Khanna confirmed the truth. Congress had the 218th signature to force a vote. The survivors were ready to speak. So Republican leadership shut the government down and sent everyone home.

3. God’s Final Word

Whatever is in the Epstein Files is clearly so explosive that it will take down not only this presidency but the entire oligarchy. Their entire criminal syndicate will experience instantaneous obliteration.

And that will be good. A nation built on lies cannot heal. But a nation that finally faces its truth can be reborn again.

Bless the survivors. Bless the truth-tellers.

Because when that truth finally hits, it will be like a single proton torpedo finding the main reactor core of Trump’s Death Star.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God