Dear Humans,

Lo, President Common Man is bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build himself a $250 million golden ballroom to go with his golden oval office.

While the government is shut down. While federal employees are not getting paid.

Donald has a dream. He wants to hold teen beauty pageants in his new golden ballroom and party with Ghislaine Maxwell and P. Diddy there when he’s dictator-for-life.

1. The Arc de Asshole

He’s not stopping at the ballroom either. No, Toddler Donald wants a triumphal arch dedicated to himself.

You know, just like the one Hitler wanted to build someday, but was never able to, because he ate a cyanide tablet in a bunker.

2. More Leaked Republican Nazi Texts

HARK! Politico revealed even more leaked racist Republican texts yesterday.

That’s because President Donald “Don’t You Dare Call Me A Nazi” Trump nominated a guy with a “Nazi streak” to run the Office of Special Counsel.

His name is Paul Ingrassia and those were his words. “I have a Nazi streak.”

He also said “MLK Day should be tossed into hell.”

And of course, he’s been accused of sexual assault.

This is the guy Trump nominated for a job enforcing government ethics.

Racist? Check. Rapist? Check. Worst person possible for the job? Check.

This was just one of his texts.

3. God’s Final Word

Thou shalt not support a man who bulldozes the White House to build himself a golden ballroom whilst the government is shut down because he doesn’t want the financial records tying him to Jeffrey Epstein to come out.

They can deny it all they want, but they’re quoting Nazis.

They’re hiring Nazis.

They’re building fascist monuments.

They’re tearing down democracy at every turn.

They constantly use every possible Nazi propaganda tactic they can.

They want you to shut up and look away while they turn the country into a theme park for authoritarian freaks.

So don’t you dare shut up.

Bless everyone still calling this evil out for exactly what it is.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

We’re standing against his insanity and lies with sanity and truth.

We’re fighting back against his hatred and fear with love and humor.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God