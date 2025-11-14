Letters from God

Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Nov 14Edited

Well, of course MAGA cover up Donald’s coerced winkie action. The Brock Allen Turner factor, after the aggrieved father who said his rapist son lost his appetite and was losing his life over “twenty minutes of action.” Donald times five. MAGA men do not want to admit what they have done to their nubile daughters. Neither did my self-polished father. A Russian-language specialist in the Air Force, who quit writing his dissertation at Berkeley to make serious coin in outer space, our greatest moments came in Boris and Natasha impersonations. The worst bear the memory of a second-story pane with a huge hole, a lingering scent of Kiwi shoe polish, brown, and black like bruises, dirty shirts, clean shirts, and the starched coats of radiology grand rounds, waiting for a woman of forty to tell what happened at thirteen. Not MAGA sex hell, just mine. Bless me, Lord, for he sinned bigly.

Lisa Nystrom
Nov 14

Smite! Megan Kelly has never been touched by a pedo… Fuck that twat.😡

