Dear Humans,

Lo, the MAGA spin machine has reached a new level of evil.

While the nation grapples with all the crazy bombshells from the Epstein emails, MAGA pundits have been busy downplaying Donald’s sex crimes. They want you to think the Epstein emails are all “no big deal.”

But it’s not working. It is a big deal. Donald Trump is NEGATIVE 39 POINTS on the Epstein case!!

Because nobody wants a pedophile president!!!

1. Scumbag Megyn

Megyn Kelly sat on her podcast and tried to convince the world that Epstein “was not a pedophile” because he preferred 15-year-olds to 8-year-olds.

Megyn said that 15 qualifies as ‘barely legal’ which is not at all what it means. 19 would be ‘barely legal.’ 15 means ‘extremely illegal.’ Also known as “crimes-against-humanity.”

Megyn Kelly is going to Hell where she can talk to Jeffrey Epstein about what a pedophile is for the rest of eternity.

Scott Jennings waddled onto CNN and called the demand for justice a “wild goose chase.” Then after getting laughed at by everyone on set, Scott went on X and baselessly accused Democrats of ‘aligning’ with Epstein.

That’s obviously a ridiculous thing to say at a time when we all just learned that Donald had Thanksgiving dinner with Epstein in 2017…WHILE HE WAS PRESIDENT!!!

Scott Jennings is going to Hell where he can talk to Jeffrey Epstein about whose side he was on for the rest of eternity.

Jesse Watters brought on a panel and proudly cited Ghislaine Maxwell as his proof that Trump is innocent. I’m not sure how he said the words with a straight face.

A convicted sex trafficker is not a credible source. Especially when they’re being given special treatment at a country club prison where they have champagne, caviar, yoga, and puppy time on tap. Maxwell is obviously lying, just like Jesse…ya know…for the perks!

Jesse Watters is going to Hell where he can ask Jeffrey Epstein if Trump did nothing wrong for the rest of eternity.

These people are not confused. They are not misinformed. They are not misguided. They get their talking points directly from that anus on Donald’s face he calls a mouth.

They know exactly what they’re doing.

They are…THE GUARDIANS OF PEDOPHILES!!! They’re all going to Hell.

2. The Truth They Fear

While these shills melt down on live TV, the walls are closing in.

The White House is currently preparing for at least 100 Republicans, maybe more, to break from Trump and vote to release the Epstein Files early next week.

The truth is coming. The country is waking up from a long nightmare.

The Trump train is coming to an end and crashing into the station. Reality is not on their side, and they know it.

3. God’s Final Word

The MAGA shills are panicking because they know the truth is breaking through. Their excuses are collapsing. Their spin is dying. Their power is slipping.

They will say anything to keep the cult alive. They will disgrace themselves on camera. They will smear victims and rewrite reality.

But it will not save them.

Because more people see through their lies every day. The spell is breaking. The truth is winning.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God