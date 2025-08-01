Dear Humans,

Yesterday, President Pedo announced plans to build a $200 million golden ballroom on the White House grounds. It will replace the East Wing and seat 650 guests. It won’t be finished until after 2028.

He’s clearly not planning on ever leaving.

1. “Let Them Eat Cake”

His big evil bill just took healthcare away from 17 million people, but somehow there’s money for a billionaire tax cut and a new golden ballroom?

People in Gaza are starving to death while this evil bastard plans a golden party palace for himself.

Water is cut off. Aid is blocked. Parents are watching their children die.

Donald could put a stop to it if he tried. But he doesn’t care. Instead, he’s been mocking them on Truth Social.

GOD DAMNS HIM STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!

2. The Trump White House Teen USA Beauty Pageant

Lo, Donald is said to be “seriously considering” a pardon for Diddy.

And let’s not forget: his DOJ already gave Ghislaine Maxwell immunity. And there have been rumors of him pardoning her as well.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Trump White House Teen USA Beauty Pageant? Will Diddy and Ghislaine be invited to judge? Is Matt Gaetz gonna work the door? Is he forming The Pedophile Avengers? Will the new Epstein Wing be their headquarters?

Forsooth, God’s just asking questions here.

3. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger

You want to give Donald the middle finger? Here’s how.

Support independent voices that call him what he is. That mock his power. That drag him into the light.

He’s trying to silence the comedians.

Flip him the bird!

Love,

God