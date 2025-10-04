Dear Humans,

Lo, I look upon the comedy festival in Riyadh, and it is not comedy. It is a lineup of sellouts performing for a murderous tyrant.

Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson. Men who once claimed to speak truth to power now kneel before it.

They perform for the same regime that brutally murdered and dismembered Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, imprisoned activists, tortured critics, and publicly beheads people for speaking freely on the reg.

And oh yes, this is also the same regime tied to 9/11. Never forget, right?

1. The Sellout

They know who is paying them. They know what this money means. They take it anyway.

Bill Burr says the royals loved his show. Chappelle says it’s easier to talk in Saudi Arabia than in America.

These men already have everything. They have fame, fortune, power, and platforms.

They didn’t need to do this.

They sold out to the Saudis because they could. They’re counting on everyone just forgetting this ever happened.

2. The Moral Collapse

By the way, Saudi Arabia isn’t buying comedy. It’s buying legitimacy.

It’s laundering its image through Western culture — through sports, film, video games, and now stand-up comedy. When tyrants realize they can’t control the truth, they buy the people who tell it.

This festival is not a “comedy revolution.” It’s despot propaganda in disguise.

Every standing ovation is just another photo op for the regime.

These spoiled billionaire comics have been rich so long they’ve lost all touch with reality.

They used to punch up.

Now they perform for the people who have actual slaves.

This is not just a scandal in comedy. This is the rot at the heart of modern America.

Bless every comedian who turned it down!

Bless all comics who still believe in having a little thing called integrity!!

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

Independent media is under attack, but we're still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God