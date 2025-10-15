Dear Humans,

Lo, the truth is revealed again. The Republican Party has become a sanctuary for fascists, a haven of hate where the young are trained to worship cruelty.

Politico uncovered thousands of leaked messages of the Young Republicans Group leaders praising Hitler, joking about gas chambers, and rejoicing in their endorsements from Trump.

And what did their leaders do? Nothing. Not a single word. And for that they deserve eternal scorn and damnation.

1. Young Confederate Nazi Trump Republicans

They were supposed to be the “next generation” of conservatives.

Apparently it will be just like the last generation; totally consumed by hatred and drowning in their own stupidity.

The same Elise Stefanik who called these Nazis the “backbone” of her state’s GOP suddenly has nothing to say about them.

Trump, of course, is silent.

Instead of condemning Nazis, he’s attacking ABC News for daring to cut off JD Vance because he was refusing to answer any question.

Remember when JD Vance called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler?”

God remembers.

2. Heinous Hypocrisy

The Republicans now call anyone who criticizes them “violent antifa terrorists” while privately fantasizing about gas chambers.

They accuse the left of antisemitism, yet their private posts (and their public ones) make it CLEAR that they are the most antisemitic people walking the Earth today.

They scream “free speech” when they’re spewing hate, but want to ban teachers from saying the word “slavery.”

They cry about being asked questions by ABC news, while they are busy kidnapping mothers and fathers all over the country.

These people are not patriots. They are confederate cowards.

They claim to love Jesus but hate everyone and everything, especially themselves.

They certainly don’t love America. They love the feeling of domination, the thrill of seeing someone beneath them.

They say they’ll make America great again, but all they’ve managed to bring back so far are the Nazis and the Measles.

3. God’s Final Word

You don’t stop fascism by reasoning with it.

You stop it by naming it, mocking it, and shining so much light on it that it shrivels into dust.

You stop it by remembering that silence is complicity, and laughter is a weapon sharper than fear.

More people see through the lies than ever before.

The rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

