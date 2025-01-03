Dearest Human,

Yesterday, I asked the question: Did someone blow themselves up in front of Trump Tower to send a message? Today, we have the answer.

Project 2025 begins with a bang.

1. The Latest Details

On New Year’s Day, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders. According to the police, this was no accident. The truck was rigged with fireworks and gas tanks for maximum destruction.

According to the family of the driver Matthew Livelsberger, he was a “Rambo-type patriot” who voted for Donald Trump in November.

But his personal life was falling apart. On Christmas Day, his wife confronted him about infidelity and announced she would be divorcing him. Just days later, he took his own life and carried out this act of destruction. After scouting out the location an hour beforehand, Livelsberger made sure to carefully park the Cybertruck right under Trump’s gilded sign.

Even the right-wing NY Post was forced to admit this attack was carried out by a Trump supporter:

2. The MAGA Civil War

Trump supporters have been calling for a Civil War since forever. Well, they finally got one…with themselves. Let’s revisit the saga we’ve covered since it began Christmas Day 2024—the MAGA Civil War.

In "MAGA Declares War on Elon Musk", we detailed how Trump’s base turned on Musk for supporting immigration of tech workers from around the world. By "Day 2 of MAGA vs. Musk", the tech billionaire was officially a pariah. And in "Trump Voters Turn on Trump", we saw MAGA loyalists call their leader an “America Last Traitor” for siding with Musk.

3. God’s Theory of the Case

To me, it’s obvious this was a final, deliberate act that turned his personal pain into political theater. The rented Cybertruck and the Trump Tower location weren’t random—they were VERY deliberate choices.

While his divorce was the breaking point in the decision to end his life, the collapse of MAGA clearly played a role in choosing how he did it. The backlash against Donald and Elon have been surprisingly fierce. The chaos within the movement was obviously on his troubled mind.

The bombing was obviously a commentary on what’s been happening. As almost every pundit felt compelled to say, a burning Cybertruck in front of a Trump hotel is a perfect metaphor for the MAGA cult in 2025.

4. The Year of MAGA Tears

And so, 2025 begins with the bang of a Cybertruck exploding in flames. Their movement is collapsing. The sheep are waking up to the fact that they have once again been conned by a wolf.

This is how cults end—not in triumph, but in chaos and death. And to that cult, we say: good riddance! The LORD is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.

Will the MAGA movement be left in ashes? Stay tuned, dear readers.

5. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire is bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but saving the world is divine.

Love,

God

PS - Make sure to follow God on Bluesky!