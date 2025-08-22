Dear Humans,

Lo, MAGA crackers have found a new beast to battle, and it’s not famine, nor pestilence, nor their own pedophile president.

NAY! It’s the Cracker Barrel logo change. Buckle up, humans! These fragile crackers are crumbling.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: As a cracker Himself, God gets to use the hilarious racial slur ‘cracker.’ In fact. Jesus is such a cracker he transforms into an actual wafer-thin cracker that you can eat.)

1. Crackers Lose Their Barrel

Cracker Barrel quietly dropped its “country gentleman leaning on a barrel” for a cleaner text-only design, and the MAGA crackers absolutely lost it.

Cokehead cracker Donald Trump Jr. howled, “WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!” washed-up MAGA singer / stupid cracker John Rich vowed he’d “never eat there again,” while Professional Psychopath / Cracker Senator Mike Lee declared, “This is how you destroy a brand.”

But the prize for Most Unhinged Outburst goes to MAGA cracker Congressman Byron Donalds, who said this:

“I had a religious experience in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. That’s where I met God. Make Cracker Barrel great again.”

Oh really, Byron? Thou claim to have met Me outside a Cracker Barrel? Let Me be clear: I have never once set foot in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. You did NOT meet God. You just tried crystal meth for the first time.

Verily, these MAGA crackers will boycott pancakes but not pedophiles. They hate fonts but they love fascism.

MAGA, RELEASE THE DAMN EPSTEIN FILES.

2. Hunting for a Scalp

This is what it’s really about, Humans.

MAGA just watched their Target CEO get forced out after going full MAGA. Make no mistake, that happened yesterday and it represents a stinging defeat for the MAGA propaganda machine.

So now they’re desperate for payback. This is why they’ve zeroed in on Cracker Barrel’s new CEO, Julie Masino, hoping they can scream “woke” loud enough to get her fired.

That’s why every post calls her a “DEI hire” and accuses her of “decolonizing” the brand. It’s about punishing a woman for modernizing a company and making her a scapegoat to soothe their fragile egos.

These MAGA crackers can’t fix the economy, they can’t defend their pedophile president, so they wage holy war against logos.

But here’s the truth, Humans: their “wins” are empty distractions. They want you arguing about logos while they systematically destroy your democracy and strip your rights. They want you boycotting pancakes while they bankrupt the country. That’s their con!

They want an endless culture war that keeps you too busy, too angry, and too divided to fight back. They’ve got distractions. We’ve got truth, solidarity, and fire. And that’s why this rebellion matters.

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We're risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. The way things are going, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God