Dear Humans,

Three absolutely ridiculous things happened today, and lo, I have brought thee the receipts.

1. CPAC Crowd Cheers For Impeachment

A perfect, beautiful self-own. You can actually watch the moment their brains short-circuit.

2. Mike Lindell Gets Served

He tries to dodge legal papers on camera.

“We’re on TV, please!”

Exactly, Mike. Exactly.

3. FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Hacked

The guy in charge of security… can’t secure his own email.

You cannot make this up.

This is why we’re here.

Because the people running the show are fascist clowns. If you want more of this every day, become a free or paid subscriber now.

I’ve got a No Kings Day Special running right now…and it’s HUGE! Help us fight back against the MAGA controlled media.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God